Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Jazz Even Series Despite Ja Morant's 47-Point Outburst

By Nick Selbe
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wOnzu_0aCqmnPY00

Heading into a pivotal Game 2, the Jazz likely had two primary objectives: contain Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant and find a way to even the series.

Utah achieved its end result, even if it had no chance of slowing down the second-year star.

The Jazz won, 141–129, despite an electrifying 47-point performance from Morant, who nearly dragged the Grizzlies back after trailing by as many as 22 points. Morant went 15-for-26 from the field with seven assists and four rebounds.

With his 26 points in Game 1, Morant has scored 73 points in his first two playoff games, falling two points shy of the all-time record held by Hall of Famer George Mikan.

The Jazz kept the Grizzlies at bay by making a franchise playoff record 19 three-pointers. Utah's offensive outburst was led by a return from All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, who missed Game 1 with an ankle injury. Mitchell was reportedly upset with the team for holding him out of the first game, and didn't appear to be slowed by the ankle on Wednesday.

Mitchell led the team with 25 points on 5-of-10 shooting on three-pointers. He was one of seven Jazz players in double figures. Rudy Gobert had 21 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks, while Mike Conley Jr. had 20 points and 15 assists.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Mike Conley Jr.
Person
George Mikan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Playoff Games#Game Point#47 Point Outburst#Three Pointers#Star#Field#Famer George Mikan#Ankle Injury#Point Guard#5 Of 10 Shooting#Double Figures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBALas Cruces Sun-News

Ja Morant's record night not enough for Grizzlies against Jazz in Game 2

Ja Morant’s audacity has no limits, but Rudy Gobert tried to prove otherwise. In the second quarter Wednesday, Gobert blocked a Morant dunk attempt and sent him walking backwards. Morant kept coming, however. He led the Memphis Grizzlies' third-quarter surge by dicing up the Utah Jazz for floaters and layups....
NBAWREG

Morant scores 47 in Grizzlies’ Game 2 loss to Jazz; series tied at 1-1

SALT LAKE CITY — Ja Morant added his name to Grizzlies’ franchise lore Wednesday night in Salt Lake City. Too bad it came in a loss to the Utah Jazz. Morant scoring a career best 47. Not only the most points ever scored in a playoff game in Grizzlies’ history but the most points scored by any player, ever, to wear a Grizzlies’ uniform. The second year star guard scored 22 in the first half, 25 in the second but major foul trouble and a 22-point first half deficit, too much to overcome as the Jazz even up this best of seven series at a game apiece, 141-129.
NBAPosted by
InsideTheJazz

Who Could the Utah Jazz Play in the First Round of the NBA Playoffs?

When the dust settled on Sunday night, only one team remained as the top dog in the NBA. The Utah Jazz. This is the first time in the history of the franchise that the Jazz have finished with the lone best record in the NBA. They have however, tied for the best record multiple times throughout history. They also accomplished another first time feat this year, becoming the first team in the history of the NBA to finish with at least 10-three pointers in every game of the regular season.
NBAbealestreetbears.com

Memphis Grizzlies: Looking back at each past matchup vs. Spurs

The Memphis Grizzlies won’t be thrilled about their positioning in the play-in tournament. As a team that was shooting for a 6-seed for most of the season, they blundered near the end, sending themselves down to the 9th seed. This means that they’ll have to win two games in the...
NBAOrlando Sentinel

Matchups are mostly set for the NBA’s new play-in tournament, while Stephen Curry wraps up his 2nd scoring title

The NBA’s new play-in tournament begins Tuesday night, and it took until the 146th and final day of this compressed season to determine who is going where for the playoffs. The Eastern Conference matchups are set: The No. 7 Boston Celtics will host the No. 8 Washington Wizards, and the No. 9 Indiana Pacers host the No. 10 Charlotte Hornets in the NBA’s first elimination game this season. Both of those games are Tuesday.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

Could Knicks make a play for Jaren Jackson Jr. in the future?

The New York Knicks will be a destination for NBA stars in the near future after putting together an impressive season. The team enters the playoffs as the fourth-seed with the league’s best defense and two rising stars in Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. Could the team look to add another? Jaren Jackson Jr. may be a potential option down the road.
NBASLAM

Ja Morant Makes Franchise History in 47-Point Game 2 Performance

Back in March, we posed the question, “is Ja really like that?” It seems that Grizzlies guard Ja Morant made the answer clear as day in his 47-point historical game 2 performance against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. At one point in the 2nd quarter, Morant attempted to defy gravity...
NBA104.1 WIKY

NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a rally with a late 3-pointer Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco for a 113-101 win to claim the No. 8 position in this week’s play-in tournament.
NBAESPN

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant downplays 47-point night, earns Utah Jazz's respect

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant cut toward the basket, caught the pass, cocked the ball back in his right hand and soared to the rim early in the second quarter. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert met Morant at the summit and stuffed the dunk attempt, a spectacular block by a big man who is likely soon to collect his third Defensive Player of the Year award.
NBAsemoball.com

Curry is scoring champ, Warriors beat Grizzlies for 8 seed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Stephen Curry lifted his jersey to celebrate Baron Davis-style in an ode to that old "We Believe" Warriors playoff team of more than a decade ago. He flung a game-worn bracelet into the stands that sent fans chanting "M-V-P!" scrambling for the souvenir from another stellar performance by No. 30.
NBAItem

Grizzlies fall to Jazz 121-111 despite 28 from Morant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) —Former Crestwood standout Ja Morant continued an excellent start to his playoff career, but it wasn't enough as the Grizzlies fall behind 2-1 in their series with Utah. Morant scored 28 points, but the Grizzlies lost Game 3 121-111. Jazz star Donovan Mitchell says he's working his...
NBASan Jose Mercury News (blog)

We’re Number 8 (Warriors 113, Grizzlies 101)

When the Warriors broke ground on the site that would become Chase Center in 2017, they had just been to two NBA Finals (winning one), set the single-season wins record at 73, and added Kevin Durant to a battle-tested roster that featured 4 other All-NBA talents. By the time Chase Center opened in 2019, the Warriors had been to 3 more NBA Finals (winning two), but things were a lot less rosy in Warriorsville. Kevin Durant had torn his Achilles and then left the Dubs to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, Andre Iguodala had been traded in order to get D’Angelo Russell back in return, Klay Thompson was recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in that cursed NBA Finals series against Toronto, Shaun Livingston retired…and suddenly, the proverbial cupboard was bare. To add injury to insult, Stephen Curry played just 5 games due to a broken wrist in the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season as the Warriors accumulated the league’s worst record, winning 15 games and backing their way into the second overall pick. Lady Luck wasn’t quite finished tearing down the Warriors, however, as Klay Thompson suffered another catastrophic injury just days before the draft, this time an Achilles tear. And with COVID-19 continuing to wreak havoc across the globe, Chase Center sat empty for much of the season as the Warriors began their quest for “redemption,” of sorts, without fans in the building. I’ve already buried the lede, but yesterday afternoon’s regular-season-finale contest against the Memphis Grizzlies was undoubtedly the first consequential game in Chase Center’s young history. Those in attendance, and those of us watching from home, were treated to a riveting, see-saw affair in a playoff-style atmosphere as the Warriors survived spirited resistance from the Grizzlies to win 113-101, locking them into the eight seed and a date with the Lakers in the play-in tournament on Wednesday, in a matchup that might become the most-viewed single game in NBA history. For the Dubs, given all they’ve weathered this season, this is an enormous victory, one that caps off a season-ending 6 game winning streak that Steve Kerr promised was coming all season. The ceiling for this team, given Klay’s untimely injury and the realities of how the roster was constructed, was always to make it to the postseason and cause some ruckus. The Dubs are now one win away from being in a perfect position to do just that.