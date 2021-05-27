What A Small California Delta Town Can Teach Us About Asian American Communities Past And Present
If it weren’t for Darwin Kan’s family, the town of Locke might not exist. As he walks through the one-road Delta town about a half-hour south of Sacramento, he points out a few family landmarks: the Moon Cafe, where his father was born; his family’s old ranch-style home, with roses planted by his grandmother outside. Kan is a descendent of the unofficial mayor and founder of this former Chinese agricultural town.www.capradio.org