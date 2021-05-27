Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets NBA Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/27/21

By Peter Tran
sportschatplace.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver Nuggets (48-26) at Portland Trail Blazers (43-31) NBA Basketball: Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 10:30 pm (Moda Center at the Rose Quarter) The Line: Portland Trail Blazers -3.5 -- Over/Under: 229 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The Portland Trailblazers play host to the Denver Nuggets in Game 3...

sportschatplace.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Norman Powell
Person
Paul Millsap
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Basketball#Denver Nuggets Nba Picks#The Denver Nuggets#The Portland Trailblazers#Ats#Sports Chat Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Posted by
NBA Game Highlights

Denver Nuggets | Game Recap: Nuggets 126, Trail Blazers 115

After closing the game on a 24-9 run, the No. 3 seed Nuggets defeated the No. 6 seed Trail Blazers, 126-115, in Game 6. Nikola Jokic led the way for the Nuggets with 36 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Monte Morris added 22 points (16 in the 2nd half) and a Playoff career-high nine assists in the victory. Damian Lillard tallied 28 points, four rebounds and 13 assists for the Trail Blazers in the losing effort. The Nuggets have now closed out this best-of-seven series, 4-2, and will.
NBAlatestnewspost.com

NBA playoffs betting odds, picks: Suns vs. Nuggets player prop bets to take in Game 2

We’re nearing what is simultaneously the most depressing and most relieving portion of the NBA playoffs. On Wednesday, there will be only one game on the slate: Suns vs. Nuggets. The same is true for Saturday. At the rate Nets vs. Bucks is going, that series won’t last much longer. The games we still have left in front of us are typically the best of the season, but it’s a reminder that we are well and truly running out of basketball.
NBACBS Sports

Suns vs. Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA playoffs, TV channel, start time, Game 1 prediction, odds

The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets aren't supposed to be here. The Suns had a great regular season, but once they drew the defending champion Lakers in the first round, most pundits expected their time in the postseason to be short. The Nuggets looked every bit a championship contender when they acquired Aaron Gordon at the trade deadline. Then Jamal Murray tore his ACL and the entire trajectory of their franchise changed. Things looked even bleaker when Will Barton and P.J. Dozier went down. Surely, they wouldn't be able to beat a fully healthy Portland Trail Blazers team without three of their top five guards.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

Trail Blazers could trade big man Jusuf Nurkic this offseason

After the first-round playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets, the Portland Trail Blazers fired head coach Terry Stotts. Speculation on the future of star guard Damian Lillard has been natural, as the pieces around him aren’t championship-caliber. Assuming an offseason plan to reshape the roster around Lillard, and not trade him, CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic stand out as players who could be dealt.
NBAlineups.com

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns 6/9/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds

The Phoenix Suns took care of business in Game 1, flushing the Nuggets away 122-105. The Suns ended the third quarter on a 25-7 run and that was followed up with a time-defying fourth-quarter surge from Chris Paul, whose shoulder seems to be ailing pretty well. Phoenix has proven it is here to stay, and if the Nuggets want any chance of winning this series, they will have to lock down on defense as Phoenix has just been doing whatever it wants offensively. Denver is by no means in a must-win scenario, but stealing one in Phoenix would be massive for its confidence when the Nuggets return home. All eyes will be on Nikola Jokic, the 2020-21 MVP, who had an average game to his standards, to see how he and the rest of the Nuggets respond to that decisive Suns’ win. In order for Denver to remain competitive and have a chance at winning, they will have to avoid huge runs and buckle down on defense. Game 1 presented a whole bunch of open looks for the Suns, and Phoenix can only hope that continues. For all odds movement and the full matchup history of these two teams, visit the Denver Nuggets At Phoenix Suns Matchup Page.
NBAPosted by
Axios Denver

Despite the odds, Denver Nuggets persevere in NBA playoffs

As much as the stars have crossed the Denver Nuggets this season, the bruised and battered team continues to push ahead in the NBA playoffs, defying all odds.Driving the news: The Nuggets will battle the Suns in the Western Conference second-round playoff series that tips off tonight in Phoenix.The showdown starts at 8pm MT on TNT. Why it matters: Pundits all but wrote off the Nuggets after No. 2 player Jamal Murray went down in April with a season-ending injury. Yet, the team has shown resilience and adaptability, with numerous under-the-radar players stepping up to fill key roles anchored around...
NBAlatestnewspost.com

NBA playoff picks, betting odds: Short-handed Hawks in tough spot vs. 76ers; Nikola Jokic, Nuggets overwhelmed

A rhetorical question for casual bettors: Why does Vegas set lines in the first place? The answer is that they want to equalize action on both sides of a game. Books never want to be exposed. They want to collect their vig and move on. In a perfect world, favorites and underdogs would always be exactly .500 against the spread. But we don’t live in a perfect world for sportsbooks. Right now, we live in a perfect world for the common bettor. Through 57 NBA playoff games, favorites are 36-21 against the spread, according to NBA Bet.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Clippers blockbuster trade lands Paul George in Portland

The LA Clippers are still very much in the mix of keeping their NBA playoff run alive after winning Game 3 of their Western Conference Semifinals matchup with the Utah Jazz. While it’s still more likely than not that losing the series is the outcome, the focus remains on the actual product on the floor. That’s not the case for the Portland Trail Blazers.
NBAdebatepost.com

NBA Playoffs 2021: Deandre Ayton And His Excellent Performance To Overcome MVP Nikola Jokic | NBA.com Spain | The Official Site Of The NBA

The Phoenix suns they are the fashionable team in the 2021 Playoffs. Trends change very fast in this league, but it is inevitable to talk about them ahead of the Conference Finals. While their regular season was a success, in the postseason they beat two candidates from the West, conditioned by injuries, and Chris Paul and Devin Booker attract the most attention. Although, after his direct confrontation with the MVP, Nikola Jokic, it is time to focus on Deandre ayton.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Magic trade sends Terrence Ross to Portland

Change is coming to the Portland Trail Blazers and after they just lost their first-round NBA playoff series to the Denver Nuggets in Game 6, they have already started making some changes and they “mutually agreed” to part ways with head coach Terry Stotts. After 9 seasons coaching the Blazers,...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard retweets post about Draymond Green trade from Warriors to Blazers

It looks like Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has began recruiting Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green in his own non-tampering way. Right after the Warriors were eliminated in their play-in game against the Grizzlies, Lillard was caught retweeting a post about Green potentially joining the Blazers. Of course, while this is not proof at all that something is happening behind the scenes, it is enough for people to get talking about trade potentials.
NBABlazer's Edge

Should the Blazers Hang On to CJ McCollum?

The Portland Trail Blazers’ off-season is here! With it comes a new, quick-hitting column from your favorite podcast hosts, Dia Miller and Dave Deckard! When they’re not doing their regular show (coming to you each week all summer long), Dave and Dia are going to be playing a new game with Portland’s roster: Keep or Yeet.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Celtics blockbuster trade lands Damian Lillard in Boston

The Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers both are two teams who had high aspirations for the 2020-21 season but ended up getting eliminated in the opening round of the NBA playoffs. Now, each organization faces tough decisions to make. Changes already have occurred for the Celtics. Danny Ainge decided...