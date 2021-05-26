newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

[News] Thriller Podcast MORDEO Debuts June 2 from Blumhouse TV, iHeartMedia & Crypt TV

By Sarah Musnicky
nightmarishconjurings.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally, today announced MORDEO, a new iHeartRadio Original Podcast co-produced with Blumhouse Television and Crypt TV. The 10-episode scripted thriller directed by Alex Kemp will recount the tale of two brothers who disappear in the Monongahela Forest and will follow Isaiah Williams, voiced by J. Alphonse Nicholson (P-Valley, Just Mercy), the lone survivor, as he emerges from the forest starving, disoriented and traumatized one month after his disappearance. Nicholson garnered a 2021 NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for P-Valley.

www.nightmarishconjurings.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crypt Tv#Iheartmedia#Horror Television#Series Premiere#Horror Fans#Drama Series#Halloween Horror#Lsb News#Blumhouse Tv#Iheartmedia Crypt Tv#The Monongahela Forest#The Iheartpodcast Network#Crypt Tv#Ceo Crypt Tv#Crypt Fans#Crypt Ip#Episodes#Scripted Podcasts#Trailer#Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
NAACP
Related
TV SeriesRadio Ink

Another Crypt TV Horror Podcast

Crypt TV, Blumhouse Television and iHeartMedia are continuing to build scripted horror, thriller podcasts. The latest is ‘Mordeo’; one of Crypt TV’s biggest intellectual properties. The 10-episode scripted thriller will recount the tale of two brothers who disappear in the Monongahela Forest and will follow the lone survivor, as he...
TV Seriesdailydead.com

Horror Highlights: MORDEO, Kane Hodder’s KILL!, 13 MINUTES OF HORROR

IHeartMedia, Blumhouse Television and Crypt TV Partner to Produce New Scripted Thriller Podcast “Mordeo,” Based on Crypt TV’s Successful Web Series: "iHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally, today announced “Mordeo,” a new iHeartRadio Original Podcast co-produced with Blumhouse Television and Crypt TV. The 10-episode scripted thriller directed by Alex Kemp will recount the tale of two brothers who disappear in the Monongahela Forest and will follow Isaiah Williams, voiced by J. Alphonse Nicholson (P-Valley, Just Mercy), the lone survivor, as he emerges from the forest starving, disoriented and traumatized one month after his disappearance. Nicholson garnered a 2021 NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for P-Valley.
TV SeriesComicBook

Blumhouse Scores Rights to The Battersea Poltergeist TV Franchise

Blumhouse TV has inked a deal to adapt The Battersea Poltergeist, a podcast ostensibly based on a true haunting, for both scripted fiction and a companion unscripted show. Blumhouse chief Chris McCumber, formerly of NBCUniversal's USA and Syfy brands, is banking big on the podcast, with the scripted series being a literaly brand-builder with the title Blumhouse's Ghost Story. The bidding for Battersea, which was written by Danny Robbins, was competitive, and the winning bid also includes the life rights to Shirley Hitchings's story. Hitchings and James Clark wrote The Poltergeist Prince of London: The Remarkable True Story of the Battersea Poltergeist, which was obviously a huge influence on the podcast.
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

DEBRIS: Season 1, Episode 13: Celestial Body TV Show Trailer [NBC]

NBC‘s Debris: Season 1, Episode 13: Celestial Body TV show trailer has been released. The Debris stars Jonathan Tucker, Thomas Cadrot, Jennifer Copping, Riann Steele, Jason Bell, Julia Benson, Norbert Leo Butz, Dmitry Chepovetsky, Leo Chiang, Sarah Desjardins, Tarun Keram, Amro Majzoub, Amanda Marier, and Jaren Moore. Davia Carter, Jeff...
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

LEGENDS OF TOMORROW: Season 6, Episode 5: The Satanist’s Apprentice TV Show Trailer [The CW]

Legends of Tomorrow The Satanist’s Apprentice Trailer. The CW‘s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 6, Episode 5: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow TV show trailer has been released. Legends of Tomorrow stars Brandon Routh, Caity Lotz, Victor Garber, Dominic Purcell, Matt Ryan, Tala Ashe, Lisa Marie DiGiacinto, Veronika London, Jes Macallan, Amy Louise Pemberton, Mathias Retamal, Shayan Sobhian, Adam Tsekhman, Jasmine Vega, and Arthur Darvill.
TV Seriesthatgrapejuice.net

TV Preview: ‘This Is Us’ [Season 5 / Episode 15]

‘This Is Us’ season five is proving to be the most gripping installment of the much-loved NBC drama yet. Anchored by a stellar cast, which includes the likes of Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson, the show follows the lives – past, present, and future – of The Pearson family.
TV SeriesPosted by
FMX 94.5

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Announces a Dozen New Cast Members

Netflix has announced a dozen new cast members that will appear in The Sandman, an upcoming live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's DC comic book series of the same name. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, and Donna Preston join Tom Sturridge and Gwendolyn Christie as fellow mystical figures in Dream King Morpheus' world.
film-book.com

LEGACIES: Season 3, Episode 13: One Day You Will Understand TV Show Trailer [The CW]

The CW‘s Legacies: Season 3, Episode 13: One Day You Will Understand TV show trailer has been released. Legacies stars Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Chris Lee, Ben Levin, and Matthew Davis. Series Plot Synopsis. Legacies‘ plot synopsis: “a spin-off of The Originals and...
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

WALKER: Season 1, Episode 12: A Tale of Two Families TV Show Trailer [The CW]

The CW‘s Walker: Season 1, Episode 12: A Tale of Two Families TV show trailer has been released. Walker stars Jared Padalecki, Lindsey Morgan, Keegan Allen, Coby Bell, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Molly Hagan, Genevieve Padalecki, Jeff Pierre, and Mitch Pileggi. WALKER is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke...
TV Seriesbloody-disgusting.com

“The Twilight Zone: Rod Serling’s Lost Classics” Attempted to Revive the Series for the 1990s [TV Terrors]

Horror and science fiction have always been a part of the television canvas, and constant attempts have been made over the years to produce classic entertainment. Some have fallen by the wayside, while others became mainstream phenomena. With “TV Terrors,” we take a look back at the many genre efforts from the 80’s, 90’s, and 00’s, exploring some shows that became cult classics, and others that sank in to obscurity.
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

CLARICE: Season 1, Episode 10: Motherless Child TV Show Trailer [CBS]

CBS‘ Clarice: Season 1, Episode 10: Motherless Child TV show trailer has been released. Clarice stars Rebecca Breeds, Kal Penn, Michael Cudlitz, Nick Sandow, Lucca De Oliveira, Marnee Carpenter, Erica Anderson, John Tokatlidis, Simon Northwood, Maya McNair, Tim Guinee, Chris Farquhar, Shawn Doyle, Jayne Atkinson, Lara Binamé, and Devyn A. Tyler.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘First Kill’: Netflix’s YA Vampire Drama Series Sets Full Cast

Netflix has set the full cast for First Kill, its upcoming vampire drama series executive produced by Emma Roberts. Joining leads Sarah Catherine Cook and Imani Lewis are Lost alum Elizabeth Mitchell, Aubin Wise (Atlanta), Jason Robert Moore (The Punisher), Gracie Dzienny (Jupiter’s Legacy), Will Swenson (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Phillip Mullings Jr. (American Soul), Dominic Goodman (Better Things), and Dylan McNamara (Ambition).
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

iCarly: Paramount+ Sets Premiere Date for Revival Series (Watch)

The revival of iCarly has its premiere date! The revival will land on the network next month, according to the star, Miranda Cosgrove. She announced the premiere date on her Instagram account. Paramount+ revealed the following about the series:. “The 13-episode season picks up nearly 10 years after the original...
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

THE BLACKLIST: Season 8, Episode 18: The Protean TV Show Trailer [NBC]

NBC‘s The Blacklist: Season 8, Episode 18: The Protean TV show trailer has been released. The Blacklist stars James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Fiona Dourif, Amir Arison, Mozhan Marnò, Ted Williams, Geraldine Singer, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Christopher Lambert, Tom Martin, Hisham Tawfiq, and Harry Lennix. [The Blacklist is executive produced...
Moviesstartattle.com

To Catch a Spy (2021 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

To Catch a Spy follows Chloe, a travel writer who witnesses a murder at the newly renovated Hotel Optima in Malta, and becomes ensnared in a web of intrigue and espionage as she tries to find the killer before the killer finds her. Startattle.com – To Catch a Spy 2021.