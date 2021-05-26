[News] Thriller Podcast MORDEO Debuts June 2 from Blumhouse TV, iHeartMedia & Crypt TV

Blumhouse TV has inked a deal to adapt The Battersea Poltergeist, a podcast ostensibly based on a true haunting, for both scripted fiction and a companion unscripted show. Blumhouse chief Chris McCumber, formerly of NBCUniversal's USA and Syfy brands, is banking big on the podcast, with the scripted series being a literaly brand-builder with the title Blumhouse's Ghost Story. The bidding for Battersea, which was written by Danny Robbins, was competitive, and the winning bid also includes the life rights to Shirley Hitchings's story. Hitchings and James Clark wrote The Poltergeist Prince of London: The Remarkable True Story of the Battersea Poltergeist, which was obviously a huge influence on the podcast.