Emerson joins the VFD market
USA: Emerson has announced the introduction of a family of Copeland variable frequency drives for commercial and industrial refrigeration applications. Emerson says its Copeland VFDs are designed with contractor ease of installation and use as a top priority, with many features such as quick-start menus included to streamline commissioning and service. In addition, they are said to integrate seamlessly with Emerson’s legacy E2 supervisory control, new Lumity E3 supervisory control, and Dixell refrigeration controllers.www.coolingpost.com