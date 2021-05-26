newsbreak-logo
Economy

Emerson joins the VFD market

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSA: Emerson has announced the introduction of a family of Copeland variable frequency drives for commercial and industrial refrigeration applications. Emerson says its Copeland VFDs are designed with contractor ease of installation and use as a top priority, with many features such as quick-start menus included to streamline commissioning and service. In addition, they are said to integrate seamlessly with Emerson’s legacy E2 supervisory control, new Lumity E3 supervisory control, and Dixell refrigeration controllers.

#Vfd#Advanced Systems#Software Systems#Software Applications#Legacy Systems#Control Systems#E2#Evh#Lumity E3#Vfd#Industrial Refrigeration#Medical Refrigeration#Evm Vfds#Multiple Compressors#Chillers#Three Phase Input Options#Competitive Offerings#Booster Systems#General Purpose Motors#Market
