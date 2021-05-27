Cancel
Huntersville, NC

Blues-based rocker coming to Rural Hill

By Doug Coats
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Zito is excited to see his audiences up close and in person again. The Texas-based blues-rock guitarist will make Rural Hill a stop on his 2021 tour June 11, as the Huntersville farm’s “pod-based” performances have taken the place of the usual packed schedule of spring festivals. Though the state’s restrictions have been mostly loosened, up to two tickets for the show may be initially purchased for a 10-by-10-foot square, then four additional tickets can be added.

