Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cronenworth's big play helps Padres top Brewers 2-1 in 10

perutribune.com
 13 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler considered it perhaps the best defensive play his team has made all season. Second baseman Jake Cronenworth made a diving stop of Jackie Bradley Jr.'s hard grounder, then got up and threw out the potential tying run at the plate in the 10th inning to preserve the Padres’ 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night.

www.perutribune.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Jackie Bradley Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers 2 1#Ap#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Associated Press#Diving#Copyright#Preserve#Milwaukee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBfantasypros.com

Jake Cronenworth goes 2-4 on Tuesday

Cronenworth has been one of the most consistent producers in the San Diego lineup this year. He's now slashing .286/.364/.429 on the young season. His power numbers aren't going to wow anyone. His average is solid, but not elite. He probably won't be an All Star. All that being said, Cronenworth has shown that he has the makeup to be a solid contributor in both the Padres lineup and in just about any fantasy lineup as well. Cronenworth should still be eligible at multiple positions in most formats, which only increases his value. The guy continues to hit, which means you should plug and play him when you can. After many being down on him during draft season, Cronenworth has been one of the pleasant fantasy surprises early in 2021.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres Daily: Holes in the lineup; COVID concerns; Pomeranz ailing

I feel compelled to say I mean no offense at the outset. And that never means something nice is coming. I looked down to the field at the start of the fifth inning of yesterday’s second game, and Patrick Kivlehan was at the plate and John Andreoli was on deck.
MLBSFGate

St. Louis-San Diego Runs

Padres first. Trent Grisham singles to second base. Manny Machado doubles to deep left center field. Trent Grisham scores. Jake Cronenworth grounds out to second base, Tommy Edman to Paul Goldschmidt. Manny Machado to third. Tommy Pham walks. Brian O'Grady grounds out to first base. Tommy Pham out at second.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Doubles, scores twice

Cronenworth went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, and two runs scored in the Padres' 8-1 win over the Rockies on Tuesday. Cronenworth reached base safely three times in the game Tuesday and recorded his third multi-hit game in a row. The 27-year-old has at least one hit in 10 of his last 11 games. Due to his recent success, he has received more at-bats at the top of the lineup. He is slashing .286/.364/.429 in 152 plate appearances, and shares the Padres' lead in extra-base hits alongside Fernando Tatis with 12.
MLBMidland Daily News

San Diego-Colorado Runs

Rockies first. Raimel Tapia walks. Garrett Hampson flies out to deep right field to Wil Myers. Raimel Tapia to third. Charlie Blackmon grounds out to shortstop, Ha-Seong Kim to Eric Hosmer. Raimel Tapia scores. Trevor Story pops out to second base to Jake Cronenworth. 1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors,...
MLBCBS Sports

San Diego Padres

Kim went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in a 5-3 win over Colorado in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader. Kim showed some speed with an infield single and stolen base in the second inning. The 25-year-old Kim will likely take over as San Diego's shortstop while Fernando Tatis is on the COVID-19 injured list. Through 77 plate appearances, Kim has one home run, six RBI, seven runs scored and two stolen bases while slashing .197/.247/.254.
MLBgaslampball.com

Padres Round-up 5/11/21

Hello again, Padres fans, and welcome back to another Padres Round-up! Here are the assorted news and notes for the Organization. As a reminder, the Minor Leagues have a new scheduling format where every league except the AAA West League has Mondays off, so today will be somewhat light. Low-A...
MLBViva El Birdos

Waino Gets Bombed for Three Homers and Padres Crush Cards 13-3

Tonight’s telecast was on Fox Sports 1. Aaron Goldsmith had the play-by-play with John Smoltz on the color commentary and Ken Rosenthal contributing. The Cards were not wearing their powder blue unis, which they traditionally do on Saturday road games, probably because they would look awkward with the camo caps and accessories which all clubs are featuring during “Armed Forces Weekend.” Righty Chris Paddack took the hill for the Padres. Tommy Edman worked a 12-pitch plate appearance, popping a 3-2 low-and-away change to the shortstop on the outfield grass to start the game. Dylan Carlson tapped a 2-2 low-and-away change to short. Paul Goldschmidt tapped an outside 1-1 fastball towards the middle. The shortstop Kim dove for it to his left, but could only deflect it with his glove, and Goldy had an infield hit. Nolan Arenado ended the inning by popping a 3-2 outside fastball to the second baseman Cronenworth, who caught the ball over his shoulder in the outfield. Paddack has already thrown 29 pitches. Adam Wainwright took the mound for the Cards. Trent Grisham flied an inside 2-1 cutter to right to lead off the bottom half. Manny Machado drove a 2-0 down-the-middle sinker towards the gap in right-center, but Bader raced over and made a running catch.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jake Cronenworth not in San Diego's Sunday lineup

San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Cronenworth is being replaced at second base by Tucupita Marcano against Astros starter Zack Greinke. In 230 plate appearances this season, Cronenworth has a .292 batting average with a .798 OPS, 5 home...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Padres beat the Brewers 7-1

The Padres secured their 10th win in 11 games by defeating Corbin Burnes and the Brewers 7-1 on Tuesday night. After the game, Jayce Tingler and Joe Musgrove discussed the big win.
MLBchatsports.com

Padres finally take one against Brewers 7-1

The Padres stole six bases in a game for the second time this season and took advantage of a rather unsually-off day by starter Corbin Burnes to finally earn a victory over the Brewers with 7-1 decision on Tuesday evening. Until last night, the Padres had suffered their only sweep of the season by the Brewers and had lost four-straight against Milwaukee.
MLBChannel 3000

Musgrove sharp, Padres steal 6 bases in 7-1 win over Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joe Musgrove and three relievers combined on a two-hitter, San Diego got to Brewers ace Corbin Burnes by matching a season high with six stolen bases and the Padres beat Milwaukee 7-1. San Diego ran like crazy on a night when Burnes was uncharacteristically wild and scored four runs against the right-hander in six innings, spiking his ERA from 1.79 to 2.33.
MLBmadcitysportszone.com

Corbin Burnes struggles, Padres beat Brewers 7-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joe Musgrove and three relievers combined on a two-hitter, San Diego got to Brewers ace Corbin Burnes by matching a season high with six stolen bases and the Padres beat Milwaukee 7-1. San Diego ran like crazy on a night when Burnes was uncharacteristically wild and scored four runs against the right-hander in six innings, spiking his ERA from 1.79 to 2.33.
MLBchatsports.com

Self-inflicted mistakes cost Brewers in 7-1 loss to Padres

It’s become increasingly rare that Corbin Burnes has an off night on the mound, but that’s what happened for the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night against the San Diego Padres. Burnes set a record earlier in the season for most strikeouts to start a year before allowing his first walk, but was uncharacteristically wild in this game, and it first bit him in the third inning.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Padres edge Brewers in 10 innings

Catcher Victor Caratini singled home Wil Myers leading off the top of the 10th inning Wednesday night to give the San Diego Padres a 2-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Padres closer Mark Melancon picked up his major league-leading 17th save with help from second baseman Jake Cronenworth in the bottom of the 10th.
MLBchatsports.com

Padres survive 2-1 over Brewers in extras

It took Victor Caratini three pitches to start the 10th inning for him to line a well-placed hit into center right which scored Wil Myers from second for the game’s go-ahead run on Wednesday night. Mark Melancon then went on to record his 17th save of the season as the Padres narrowly survived the Brewers 2-1 to claim a share of the four-game series.
MLBmadcitysportszone.com

Offense struggles, Brewers lose 2-1 to San Diego in extra innings

A home run from a pitcher was the only offense Milwaukee could muster in a 2-1 loss Wednesday night to San Diego in 10 innings. Eric Lauer was recalled from Triple-A before the game and delivered a really nice outing. He gave up a run in the first inning, but shut the Padres down the rest of the way. He ended up going six innings, allowing just four hits and striking out six.
MLBCovers.com

Padres vs Brewers Picks and Predictions: Milwaukee's Best?

The Milwaukee Brewers host the San Diego Padres on May 26 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. These teams have split the first two in this four-game series, and one of them will break the tie when they meet in Wednesday’s game, which starts at 7:40 p.m. ET. Will...
MLBPosted by
WausauPilot

Bradley’s hit in 10th gives Brewers 6-5 victory over Padres

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jackie Bradley Jr.’s two-out hit off the right-field wall brought home Omar Narváez in the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday. Willy Adames hit a three-run homer with four hits and four RBIs to help the...