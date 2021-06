Hello! It is with honor and sadness that I introduce myself as your Bachelorette recapper for this week. Like all of you, I would prefer to be reading an Ali Barthwell recap right now, but I’ve been told Ali got trapped in a windowless black room with Nick Viall and was forced to reveal her greatest shames on national television, and because she (rightly) refused to do that, she is still trapped in the room. We will all wish her the best of luck in escaping so that she can rejoin us all next week.