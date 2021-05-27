Cancel
Saint Joseph, MO

The future isn't what it used to be

By News-Press NOW
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEconomic development presidents might be a little bit like baseball managers. They get the credit when things go well and absorb the blame when times are tough. In reality, there are a lot of moving parts, not all of them completely within your control. But your decisions, over time, do have an impact. In weighing Patt Lilly’s impact as the head of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, it’s worth looking at this community’s economy when he arrived here from Texas.

Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

Everything has its price

Some adults, who presumably spend their adult years showing up for work and getting paid for it, recoil at the thought of a financial incentive tied to good attendance at summer school. That means students get paid, in the form of a gift card, if they spend the lazy days...
Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

Kindred wants to make St. Joe a cleaner place

James Kindred has taken it upon himself to organize a weekly community clean up every Sunday beginning on May 16. “The city is really going down, so I want to make it a better environment for my kids to be raised at,” said Kindred. Kindred has a Facebook group called...
Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

City taking applications for $39 million of COVID-19 relief funds

The City of St. Joseph is set to receive more than $39 million of federal COVID-19 relief funds through the American Rescue Plan Act for local government, households and businesses. The money will come in two installments of about $19.5 million. The first payment will hit the city’s bank account...
Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

Tiny houses a possible solution to homeless issue

A local agency is considering a small solution to a big problem in St. Joseph. Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph had proposed housing the chronically homeless in six tiny homes that would be placed on the southeast side of town on Joyce Lane. However, those plans stalled due to issues including community pushback, the agency’s takeover of the largest homeless shelter in the city and the COVID-19 pandemic, all of which slowed down progress in the past year.
Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

Jobs available locally as federal unemployment ends

Missouri will be stepping away from pandemic-related federal unemployment benefits on June 12, which begs the question of how will this affect St. Joseph?. Gov. Mike Parson announced the decision Tuesday. The metropolitan statistical area that encompasses St. Joseph had an unemployment rate of 3.7% in March. That’s equal to 2,347 individuals, according to numbers from a preliminary report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In comparison, Joplin’s MSA was at 3.9%, Jefferson City’s MSA was at 3.2% and Cape Girardeau’s MSA was 3.9%.
Saint Joseph, MOkjo1055.com

United Way needs volunteers to decide what agencies get what

Before there ever is a United Way fund drive, there is an. United Way of Greater St. Joseph Community Investment Director. Jodi Bloemker says the United Way is recruiting volunteers to review its 17. member agencies and their funding needs. “More than 100 community members volunteer on an annual basis.
Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

SJSD panel moves to tighten school rules

St. Joseph school policymakers took time Wednesday to review changes on student behavior and enforcement on various issues, starting with the matter of vaping. The SJSD is determined to stamp out the use of these devices. Dr. Robert Sigrist endorsed changes which, if approved by the full Board of Education, would ban "using, possessing, smoking, vaping, consuming, displaying, promoting or selling any tobacco products or imitation tobacco or cigarette products, vaping products or tobacco-related devices" on all district property and district-sponsored services and activities. The rule is meant to be a catch-all, in light of how vapes can be used to consume stimulants or narcotics, as well as nicotine products. An example is marijuana-derived tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

FY22 budget: City departments struggle to hire and retain staff

The City of St. Joseph is having a difficult time hiring and retaining staff, according to multiple department directors. At the third work session about the fiscal year 2021-2022 proposed budget, a number of department directors talked about the successes and struggles of the past year and what has changed in the budgets.
Saint Joseph, MOkq2.com

Council to consider sales tax increase proposal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- St. Joseph's city council may soon be asking voters to approve a tax increase. During a special council meeting Wednesday afternoon, members heard the first reading of a bill that would put a 1/2 cent sales tax increase on the August ballot. Monies collected from the revenue would be designated for improvements to the city's park system. The tax would expire after 10 years.
Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

A program that works in St. Joseph

No one ever wishes to become homeless. When it comes to homelessness, there is no single cause and therefore no simple, one-size-fits-all solution within a community’s grasp. In the broader scheme of things, it remains to be seen whether it makes a difference to hire the homeless for manual labor at the city of St. Joseph parks facilities. The problem is bigger than that.