The future isn't what it used to be

St. Joseph school policymakers took time Wednesday to review changes on student behavior and enforcement on various issues, starting with the matter of vaping. The SJSD is determined to stamp out the use of these devices. Dr. Robert Sigrist endorsed changes which, if approved by the full Board of Education, would ban "using, possessing, smoking, vaping, consuming, displaying, promoting or selling any tobacco products or imitation tobacco or cigarette products, vaping products or tobacco-related devices" on all district property and district-sponsored services and activities. The rule is meant to be a catch-all, in light of how vapes can be used to consume stimulants or narcotics, as well as nicotine products. An example is marijuana-derived tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).