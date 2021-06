PAYSON, Ariz. — Officials from the Payson Police Department are asking for residents to be on the lookout after reports of an alleged luring attempt in the area. According to a Facebook post from the department, a man came out of a wooded area near Dealers Choice Road on June 3 around 7:30 p.m. and attempted to coax a young girl riding her bicycle on the road to go back into the woods with him by a promise of “candy."