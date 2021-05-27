Daviess County moves to COVID-19 Yellow Zone

Daviess County has entered the state’s COVID-19 Yellow Zone, reporting an average of 8.6 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said during his weekly community update Wednesday.

“Over the weekend we kind of broke in and out of yellow, I think we are solidly in yellow,” he said.

While the county appears to be solidly in the Yellow Zone for now, Mattingly said a few days of increased new confirmed cases of COVID-19 could result in a move back to the Orange Zone.

There were 10 new reported cases of the virus in Daviess County on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic to 10,611. There are currently three individuals hospitalized with the virus in Daviess County, with one additional death reported Tuesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 184 Daviess County residents have died due to COVID-19.

“The state’s current overall incident rate is 7.01%,” Mattingly said. “That means across the state we are doing a really great job.”

Roughly 90% of the counties throughout Kentucky are currently in the Yellow Zone, while the only current county in the Red Zone is Owen, which is north of Frankfort.

According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, 49.18% of Daviess County residents over the age of 18 have been vaccinated against the virus, while 76.10% of the county’s population aged 65 and older has received the vaccine.

Mattingly said he recently looked at an archival map from January showing the entire state of Kentucky entirely in the Red Zone.

“To go from 100% red to where we have almost 90% of our counties in the yellow, is really an indication of what a good job you folks have done in getting vaccinated,” he said. “I can’t emphasis enough what getting vaccinated means.”

Mattingly said that with the state set to fully reopen on June 11, his weekly community COVID-19 updates will soon be discontinued in favor of a monthly community update. Residents will be welcome to discuss any issue going on in the county, and Mattingly will also feature a variety of guests from the community during the Facebook Live update.

“For the most part we will be back to normal as normal can be,” he said.

The June 2 community update will feature Green River District Public Health Department Director Clay Horton, while the final weekly update scheduled for June 9 will feature Dr. Francis DuFrayne, chief medical officer at Owensboro Health.

