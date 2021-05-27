San Francisco-Arizona Runs

The last time the D-backs won a series was May 2nd, when they took the finale against the Rockies at Chase Field to give them three out of four, and improve their record to 15-13. Since then, they have played ten series, and lost nine, the only exception being a split of four against Miami in Arizona. The Diamondbacks have been beaten in seven consecutive series, including this one which was put to rest with the Brewers’ victory last night. As usual, we look to the 2004 season for comparison, and that does have this year beat. That squad did not win a series from June 15 until the first week in August, fourteen in a row, losing twelve and splitting two four-game sets. Maybe we can squeak out a W in the two-game set in Oakland?