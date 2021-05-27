JoJo Says ‘Masked Singer' Helped Get Her ‘Mojo Back' After Developing Severe Stage Fright

JoJo Siwa is ready for a new look. The YouTuber is often seen sporting an array of bright colors and glitter, and her blonde hair is usually gathered in a high ponytail finished off with her signature oversized bow — but lately, she’s been leaning toward a different style. Last month, she took fans by surprise when she posted a TikTok video showing off her long wavy hair sans bow. It turns out that you might see JoJo without her bow more often — and it wasn’t exactly an easy decision for the young star to make.