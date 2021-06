The NHL released the three Vezina Trophy finalists on Tuesday. For the fourth straight time, Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is a nominee for the award (the other two are Philipp Grubauer of the Colorado Avalanche and Marc-Andre Fleury of the Vegas Golden Knights). Vasilevskiy has continued to dominate the crease ever since he took over seasons before and can be relied upon as the backbone for the defense. He might have some talented teammates in front of him to help his workload, but he is a solid top goaltender in the league and should continually be nominated.