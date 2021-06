Tyler Benninghoff was distraught. He had Tommy John elbow surgery in 2016 after tearing a UCL, then rehabbed through a partial tear in 2020. But he fully tore the ligament again in spring training this year, and suddenly the rookie-level pitcher faced missing all of this season and next from the surgery. That would mean, in 2023, he'd be a 25-year-old minor league free agent with a twice-repaired arm looking for a new team.