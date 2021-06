My ALLi author guest this week is Mirinda Kossoff, who grew up in the small town of Danville, Virginia. And all she ever thought about during her childhood was to get out of Danville and begin a life of adventure and travel. She did that, until her father’s suicide brought her full circle, back to Virginia, to rediscover her father, who had converted from Judaism to fit in with Southern culture.She not only learned about her dad’s demons, but discovered many truths about herself, too, when she wrote her book, called The Rope of Life.