Cincinnati-Washington Runs

Nationals first. Trea Turner flies out to left center field to Jesse Winker. Juan Soto walks. Josh Bell singles to shallow left field. Juan Soto to second. Kyle Schwarber flies out to shallow left field to Jesse Winker. Starlin Castro singles to left field. Josh Bell to second. Juan Soto scores. Josh Harrison walks. Starlin Castro to second. Josh Bell to third. Alex Avila walks. Josh Harrison to second. Starlin Castro to third. Josh Bell scores. Andrew Stevenson reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow center field. Alex Avila out at second.

MLBMLB

'Can only go up from here' for slumping Bell

The stage was set for a comeback on Tuesday night at Nationals Park. A two-out, pinch-hit double by Ryan Zimmerman in the seventh inning. A 14-pitch battle between Trea Turner and José Alvarado culminating in ball four thrown to the backstop. Another walk to Juan Soto on four pitches to load the bases.
MLBNBC Washington

As Josh Bell Continues Slow Start, Ryan Zimmerman Keeps on Hitting

As Bell continues slow start, Zimmerman keeps on hitting originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Josh Bell is 22 games and 90 plate appearances into the 2021 season. That’s a small sample size and it’s come on the heels of Bell being forced to quarantine at home for the Nationals’ first six games due to being connected to the team’s pre-Opening Day coronavirus outbreak. But as far as 22-game stretches go, Bell’s start has been a particularly rough one.
MLBtucsonpost.com

Nationals, Josh Bell look to break out against Diamondbacks

Josh Bell hit 37 homers and drove in 116 runs with a .936 OPS while playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019. Since then, however, he has slumped, producing just eight homers and a .669 OPS last year in his final season for the Pirates. This year, now with the...
MLBnumberfire.com

Josh Bell heads to Nationals' bench on Wednesday

Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell is out of Wednesday's starting lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Bell will sit on Wednesday night after Ryan Zimmerman was chosen as Washington's starting first baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 55 batted balls this season, Bell has produced a 10.9% barrel rate and...
MLBESPN

Bell, Schwarber homer as Corbin pitches Nats past Phils 5-1

WASHINGTON -- — Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber hit two-run homers in the first inning, Patrick Corbin continued his resurgence with seven solid innings and the Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 Thursday to end a four-game slide. Washington had dropped seven of eight to sink to a season-low...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Washington Nationals: Lineup card should reflect results, not reputation

Here we are again, with Washington Nationals manager Davey Martinez penciling Josh Bell‘s name on the lineup card. As a concerned fan, watching his team sit in a four game losing streak, I am wondering why. Why are the Nationals running a guy out there who is hitting .133 this deep into the season? Especially when he is taking the place of a guy who is hitting .302 ( with the second highest OPS on the team).
MLBnumberfire.com

Josh Bell back on first base Monday for Nationals

Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell will start in Monday's series opener against right-hander Adbert Alzolay and the Chicago Cubs. Bell will return to first base in place of Ryan Zimmerman and hit third after a breather. He is hitting just .156/.219/.333 for the season but is 4-for-13 with a homer, a double, 5 RBI, and 4 runs over his last three games.
MLBnumberfire.com

Josh Bell back in Nationals' lineup Thursday afternoon

Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell will start in Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zach Eflin and the Philadelphia Phillies. Bell will bat sixth and return to first base in place of Ryan Zimmerman. He is slashing just .133/.198/.289 through 91 plate appearances this season. Kyle Schwarber and Starlin Castro will bat cleanup and fifth, respectively, on Thursday afternoon.
MLBWashington Times

Josh Bell, Kyle Schwarber homer early to avoid sweep against Phillies

Dave Martinez hadn’t lost faith in this lineup — publicly, at least — despite the way the Nationals had performed recently. When hits were sparse and runs sparser, the Washington manager insisted his team was close. The breakthrough was just around the corner. The loud outs would soon turn to knocks. Martinez acted as if he could speak his offense’s revitalization into existence.
MLBWashington Post

Josh Bell’s — and the Nationals’ — struggles continue in a 6-2 loss to the Phillies

Strip away the context — it’s impossible, but try — and Josh Bell’s strikeout in the seventh inning was no more frustrating than, say, his other 27 this season. But the frustration has built, and the moment was big, so after Bell swung through José Alvarado’s sinker, the one humming 101 mph below the zone, there were full-throated boos at Nationals Park on Tuesday night.
MLBchatsports.com

Cincinnati Reds allow seven home runs in blowout loss to the Philadelphia Phillies

With two outs in the fifth inning, Cincinnati Reds infielder Mike Freeman was in scoring position and left fielder Jesse Winker was at the plate. Even though starting pitcher Sonny Gray had allowed two home runs and the Reds had already hit into three inning-ending double plays, Winker had a chance to tie the score with a single.
MLByourvalley.net

Chicago Cubs-San Diego Runs

Padres first. Tommy Pham singles to right center field. Manny Machado singles to first base. Tommy Pham to second. Jake Cronenworth walks. Manny Machado to second. Tommy Pham to third. Fernando Tatis Jr. strikes out swinging. Eric Hosmer grounds out to second base, Eric Sogard to Anthony Rizzo. Jake Cronenworth to second. Manny Machado to third. Tommy Pham scores. Jurickson Profar walks. Brian O'Grady strikes out swinging.
MLBTimes Union

Miami-Boston Runs

Red sox first. Christian Arroyo grounds out to shortstop, Jazz Chisholm Jr. to Garrett Cooper. Alex Verdugo grounds out to shortstop, Jazz Chisholm Jr. to Garrett Cooper. Xander Bogaerts singles to shallow left field. Rafael Devers singles to right center field. Xander Bogaerts to third. Rafael Devers to second. Xander Bogaerts scores. Hunter Renfroe lines out to deep center field to Starling Marte.
MLBaustinnews.net

Jose Ramirez drives in 4 as Indians rout Cardinals

Hot-hitting Jose Ramirez drove in four runs to lead the visiting Cleveland Indians past the St. Louis Cardinals 10-1 Tuesday night. Ramirez hit a three-run homer, an RBI grounder, a double and a single to extend his on-base streak to 22 games. During that run he has produced 10 walks, nine doubles, three homers, 17 runs and 13 RBIs.
MLBSacramento Bee

Peterson, Mets to take on Zimmermann, Orioles

New York Mets (29-23, first in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (21-38, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (1-4, 5.89 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (3-3, 4.96 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +106, Mets -123; over/under is 9...
MLBSFGate

Seattle-Detroit Runs

Tigers first. Robbie Grossman doubles to deep left field. Jonathan Schoop flies out to center field to Taylor Trammell. Miguel Cabrera singles to deep right field. Robbie Grossman scores. Eric Haase homers to center field. Miguel Cabrera scores. Willi Castro lines out to shortstop to J.P. Crawford. Isaac Paredes grounds out to shallow infield, J.P. Crawford to Ty France.