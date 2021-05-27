Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Knicks Are the Next Destination For Star Players

Posted by 
Fox Sports Radio
Fox Sports Radio
 13 days ago

Following the win over the Hawks at Madison Square Garden, Jason Smith and Mike Harmon believe star players are taking notice of New York as THE place to sign in the offseason. Don't be surprised if the Knicks are a powerhouse in the East after a signing a big star or two.

foxsportsradio.iheart.com
Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Harmon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Star#Hawks#Madison Square Garden#Star Players#Square
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAaudacy.com

Julius Randle, RJ Barrett played more minutes than anyone else in NBA in 2020-21 season

The NBA implemented a policy in an attempt to restrict the ever so popular strategy of load management throughout the league, and it lessened how often healthy players could rest, to a degree. Still, if you were a fan of the 76ers, Lakers, Clippers, Bucks or the other preconceived top dogs around the league, there were certainly some games where you'd watch one or both teams scratch a player or two — under various designations — in an attempt to give them a day off. Intertwined with real injuries and with the COVID-19 pandemic, you likely saw quite a few absences.
NBAelitesportsny.com

Cheapest Knicks-Hawks tickets at MSG could be around $1,000

The New York Knicks are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2013, but playoff tickets won’t come cheap. There are plenty of fans out there who want to be in Madison Square Garden when the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of the playoffs. Unfortunately, it’s not going to be financially feasible for most regular Joes.
NBAPosted by
theknickswall

The Knicks Wall Podcast: Knicks Clinch the Fourth Seed!

The Knicks Wall Podcast crew discusses the end of the regular season and preps everybody for a first-round playoff matchup with the Hawks. The New York Knicks have clinched the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. What a time. They’ll have home-court advantage in their first playoff appearance in eight years against the Atlanta Hawks after scraping out a win over the Boston Celtics.
NBAchatsports.com

Knicks 96, Celtics 92: “[Sounds] pretty good to me”

Sunday’s 96-92 victory over the Boston Celtics in the season finale means the New York Knicks went 23-7 at home over the last four months of the season. They needed every single one of those wins; in truth they needed every win from their 41-31 final record to clinch the fourth seed in the East and homecourt in the first round, where they’ll face the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks took their victory lap in the third quarter and nearly paid for it in the fourth, but all’s well that ends well and 16 wins in the final 20 is, well.
NBAoddsshark.com

2021 NBA Playoffs: Series Prices

It’s the best time of the year to be a basketball fan. 16 teams will compete for the NBA championship after the play-in tournament in the quest to win the 2021 NBA Championship and oddsmakers have wasted no time posting NBA Playoffs series prices odds. The best basketball betting sites...
NBAchatsports.com

Knicks players speak out about upcoming postseason series and what to expect

The New York Knicks cemented themselves in the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference with a tight win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. After leading by 17 points in the fourth quarter, Boston charged their way back, pulling the games within one point in the final moments. However, the Knicks extracted the victory, which was their ultimate goal despite a solid effort by Boston.
NBANBA

Series preview: Playoff newbies Knicks, Hawks ready to keep late rolls going

Going from playoffs to playoffs, both the Knicks and the Hawks will be bringing crews short on postseason experience into their best-of-seven series. We’re not talking Sacramento Kings-like (15 years and counting), but New York last reached the playoffs in 2013 and Atlanta hasn’t appeared since 2016. What changed? Their...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Who should Toronto Raptors fans support in the playoffs?

It’s been a strange, turbulent, and uniquely challenging pandemic-influenced 2020-21 season for the Toronto Raptors, one that will officially see them miss the playoffs for the first time since 2013. There will be plenty of time for analysis on the season that was and a look at the next steps to be taken, but the playoffs are less than two weeks away, so what’s a Raptors fan to do?
NBAThe Ringer

Knicks Clinch the 4-Seed and Face the Hawks in Round 1

JJ opens with the Knicks closing out the regular season with three straight wins to clinch the 4-seed and home-court advantage in Round 1 against the Hawks before taking a few calls from fired-up Knicks fans (1:13). Then he breaks down his weekend trip to Baltimore and the Yankees taking two of three from the Orioles, plus the Mets getting swept by the Rays (14:57). Next, radio and YES Network host Michael Kay stops by to discuss the Yankees’ season, competing with Francesa, and the excitement in the city around the Knicks (25:01). Finally, JJ weighs in on the Nets getting the 2-seed and whom he wants to see them play (53:20), takes some listener voicemails (55:20), and closes it out with some hockey talk with Mollie Walker of The New York Post (1:09:11).
NBAPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Who should the Knicks start against the Atlanta Hawks in round 1?

The New York Knicks officially locked in the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference with a close victory over the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. Ultimately, the win was a bit more strenuous than they would’ve hoped for, but they got the job done and will now take on the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the playoffs next weekend.
NBAchatsports.com

Randle, Knicks beat Celtics to clinch No. 4 seed in East

NEW YORK (AP) Usually at home when the playoffs start, the New York Knicks will be on their home court this time. Julius Randle capped his All-Star season with 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and the Knicks beat the Boston Celtics 96-92 on Sunday to clinch the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
NBAchatsports.com

What's Elfrid Payton's role for the Knicks in the playoffs?

Celtics guard Romeo Langford drives to the basket as Knicks guard Elfrid Payton defends during the second half of an NBA game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Credit: AP/Vincent Carchietta. One question certainly facing the Knicks entering the postseason: What is going on with Elfrid Payton? The Knicks point...
NBABleacher Report

NBA Playoff Standings 2021: Final Regular-Season Records, Seedings and Bracket

With multiple seeds undecided going into the last day of the 2020-21 NBA season, teams had a lot to play for Sunday. Because the Miami Heat lost to the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday night, the New York Knicks had a pathway to the No. 4 spot. After Sunday's win over the Boston Celtics, the Knickerbockers will open the postseason at Madison Square Garden next week.
NBAPosted by
Daily News

5 storylines to follow as Knicks get set for first-round showdown vs. Hawks

The Hawks aren’t the juiciest matchup for the Knicks. They didn’t have an All-Star this season, and largely operated out of the spotlight as a smallish market team. Nobody is giving them a chance to win the NBA title, similar to the Knicks. But there are intriguing storylines to this 4-v-5 series, the type of narratives that add to the entertainment and drama. Here are five to ingest. Who is ...