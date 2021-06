BIG RAPIDS -- The Big Rapids Garden Club plant sale is back. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at the Old Jail, 220 S. Stewart, in Big Rapids. Back Road Garden in Howard City will bring lots of colorful annuals and vegetables. There will also be plenty of perennials for sun and shade, ground covers, roses, hostas, shrubs, and a few other things at very reasonable prices.