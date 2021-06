Central’s teams were in action on Friday, but they both found themselves on the losing end of their contests ahead of doubleheaders for each team today. Muhlenberg County 8, Hopkins County Central 3 (5 innings): Central didn’t get on the scoreboard until the fourth inning on a RBI double by Hallie Hollis. The Lady Storm earned two more runs in the fifth, but they couldn’t catch up to the Mustangs.