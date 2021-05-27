Rodney Leslie Rogers, 65, of Dawson Springs, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Mr. Rogers was born Nov. 7, 1955, in Watertown, New York, to the late Clarence Leslie Rogers and Virginia Rose Peterson Rogers. He proudly served his country for three years in the U.S. Army and afterward worked in Flagler County, Florida, for many years as the supervisor of the Palm Coast Road & Bridge Maintenance and Construction Division. He was of the Baptist Faith.