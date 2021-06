Ahlstrom-Munksjö announced Monday they will invest $70 million in a new glass fiber tissue production line in Madisonville creating almost 50 jobs at the facility. According to a news release, the investment will further strengthen the company’s position to be a leading global supplier of high performance materials. The new line will produce a full range of glass fiber tissue nonwovens with a main focus on Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Vinyl sheet materials. Customer deliveries from the new line are expected to start in mid-2023.