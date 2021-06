I don't know if you've noticed, but prospect call-ups have been kind of a drag so far. It dates back to last year, actually, when Ian Anderson and Ke'Bryan Hayes were about the only ones to arrive with worthwhile numbers. (OK, so Sixto Sanchez did as well, but who remembers him, right?) Flash forward to this year, and Jarred Kelenic is batting .096 through 23 games. He seemed like as sure a bet as you could find.