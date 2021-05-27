Cancel
Toxic man-made chemicals that end up in the environment highlight regulation challenges

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the University of New Hampshire have conducted two of the first studies in New England to collectively show that toxic man-made chemicals called PFAS (per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances), found in everything from rugs to product packaging, end up in the environment differently after being processed through wastewater treatment facilities--making it more challenging to set acceptable screening levels.

www.news-medical.net
