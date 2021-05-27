Cancel
Mental Health

Smart device-based electronic platform can continuously monitor mental health

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo help patients manage their mental wellness between appointments, researchers at Texas A&M University have developed a smart device-based electronic platform that can continuously monitor the state of hyperarousal, one of the signs of psychiatric distress. They said this advanced technology could read facial cues, analyze voice patterns and integrate readings from built-in vital signs sensors on smartwatches to determine if a patient is under stress.

www.news-medical.net
