Tornado Warning issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 00:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Marion The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Marion County in central Kansas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1220 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Ramona, or 7 miles south of Herington, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Lincolnville, Ramona and Lost Springs. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN