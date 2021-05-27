Severe Weather Statement issued for Dickinson, Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Dickinson; Morris A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DICKINSON AND SOUTHWESTERN MORRIS COUNTIES At 1223 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 5 miles east of Ramona, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Herington around 1235 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.25IN