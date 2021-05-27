Cancel
Massac County, IL

Summer work underway at Unit 1

By TERRA TEMPLE ttemple@metropolis planet.com
 13 days ago

Summer work — in and out of the classroom — is underway at Massac Unit 1 schools. Superintendent Jason Hayes informed the board of education at its meeting Monday that all four maintenance projects are in progress — the restroom/concession buildings at Massac County High School, the district maintenance building at Massac Junior High School and the storage building at Metropolis Elementary School. In addition, bid requests for the MCHS HVAC system — a project being funded through ESSER II money — have been made and will be open soon with replacement to take place in summer 2022.

