What's Happening

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is offering a series of free youth catch-and-release clinics at the Cache River State Natural Area, 8885 St. Rt. 37 South, Cypress, from 10 a.m. until noon on Thursdays, June 3, June 17, July 1, July 15 and July 29. Instructors will present information on aquatic life; fishing rules and regulations; and basic fishing instructions. Participants may bring their own equipment, or will be provided with rods, reels, bait and tackle for the program. The clinics are targeted towards children 16 and younger, but anyone interested in learning basic fishing techniques can attend. Parents and other adults are not required to have a fishing license to assist during this program. Register in advance by calling the Wetlands Center at 618-657-2064.