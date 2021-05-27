Opinion/Editorial: Crises are a chance for Va. to lead
For the past 15 months, Virginians have grown too used to the term “state of emergency.”. A public health crisis, months of civil unrest and an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol engendered scenes we never thought we would see in our lifetimes. We lived through stay-at-home orders and government-imposed curfews. As Reuters recently explained, “Supply chains were already strained by the shift in demand toward goods from services during the pandemic.” Everything from auto parts, to toilet paper, to hand soap has appeared on the list of products in short supply.dailyprogress.com