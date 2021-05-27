Sackets Harbor plans Memorial Day remembrance events

HOUNSFIELD — For Memorial Day this year, residents of the village of Sackets Harbor will come together to lay wreaths at seven different cemeteries and military burial grounds in the area. The day’s events will conclude with a parade and ceremony where a wreath will placed in the harbor to honor the soldiers and sailors that lost their lives on Lake Ontario.

The schedule and locations of the day’s events are as follows:

— 7:45 a.m. at Sackets Harbor American Legion

— 8 a.m. at Sackets Harbor Battlefield

— 8:15 a.m. at Military Cemetery

— 8:30 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery

— 8:45 a.m. at Madison Barracks

— 9:10 a.m. at Muskellunge Cemetery

— 9:30 a.m. at Sulfur Springs Cemetery

— 10:30 a.m. there will be a parade to the harbor from the school

— 11 a.m. will be the Harbor Ceremony

— Noon there will be a celebration at the Sackets Harbor American Legion.

There will be a chicken barbecue for $14 per dinner. Pre-sale tickets are on sale at the legion. Entertainment will be provided by Jerry Allen from 1 to 4 p.m.