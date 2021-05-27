Design for good

APR Magazine is pleased to invite architects, students, engineers, designers, and artists from around the globe to take part in the 4th Edition of the Urban Design & Architecture Design Awards in 2022. Established in 2016, the UDAD 2022 Award is one of the world’s most prestigious awards for high-rise architecture. It recognizes outstanding ideas that redefine Architecture design through the implementation of novel technologies, materials, programs, aesthetics, and spatial organizations along with studies on globalization, flexibility, adaptability, and the digital revolution. It is a forum that examines the relationship between the Architecture and the natural world, the Architecture and the community, and the Architects and the city.