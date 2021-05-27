Cancel
Design for good

By Marc Hanchak
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesign for good is the practice of using design for social change or a higher purpose. Designers, and the companies they design for, play a critical role in building the world we live in and the future ahead of us to create positive social impact. As the transition to a...

Squarespace Designer for Hire

No. Squarespace is a web designer platform that gives you the instruments to fabricate your own site. In the event that you need somebody to construct your site you’ll need to hire a designer. What the hell is a Squarespace Designer?. Squarespace designers are website specialists who’ve decided to work...
Senior Environmental Designer

As the Senior Environmental Designer, you will create innovative physical concepts for various top tier global brands. You are a creative free thinker that’s always looking to raise the bar. Your concepts will not only push boundaries but will bring fresh perspectives to each design challenge. Most importantly you support account specific brand strategies geared towards their unique consumers. You have a passion for environmental design and physical & digital brand experiences in both retail and experiences/events. In this role you will create retail store designs, fixture designs, product launches and brand events/experiences, both large and small working on strategy, concept and execution against environmental experiences that deliver outstanding digital & physical consumer touchpoints.
Senior Product Designer

Muck Rack is the leading SaaS platform for public relations and communications professionals. Our mission is to make PR pros more successful by providing them with technology to find journalists to pitch, monitor media, quantify their impact and work more efficiently with their teams. Self-funded, globally distributed, and growing quickly,...
braun prize 2021 competition calls for good designs that shape tomorrow

100 years of good design. the philosophy and all that it entails, coined globally by icon designer dieter rams, has shaped braun as an international brand as well as the design world over the past century. in the aim of promoting the work of young designers, good design has been promoted through the braun prize since 1968. the 21st edition, the braun prize 2021, invites the design community to solve challenges of today and in the future. it asks young, up-and-coming designers and inventors to explore good design to address and ‘shape tomorrow’.
The Everything Guide To CV Design

This piece is taken from our Associates Bootcamp sessions. For this session, we spoke to Jo who works for Onfido where she tells us how to perfect the design of our CVs. When you think of a CV, what do they look like? Maybe they are a white piece of paper with basic titles and bullet points that can be sent to lots of companies at once. Maybe they are a bit more advanced, with colour and perhaps a headshot. This is what CV’s have looked like for a long time, but with the job markets becoming more competitive it can take a lot to stand out. Here, Jo tells us what we can do to make our CV extra special.
Junior/Midlevel, Industrial / Soft-goods Designer

Shyft Global seeks a motivated junior/midlevel designer with a broad range of design skills to join our newly established design team. The ideal candidate would demonstrate the ability to think flexibly, collaborate across disciplines and communicate exceptionally well with our broad range of clients. Candidates will demonstrate problem-solving skills appropriate to the client contextual needs, meticulous attention to detail, a fine-tuned eye for a design in multiple design disciplines, and an entrepreneurial spirit. This position will work closely with all facets of our business: sourcing, purchasing, manufacturing, quality, scheduling, and operations to assure coordinated transition of products. The ability to lead projects and work in cross-functional teams is essential.
Brunch & Learn: Learn Web Design & UX Design

Brunch and Learn is an event launched by me, Instructor Travis A. Reeves, to educate adults (ages 21+) on computer programming and website design. People often have the perception that web design is difficult, but Brunch & Learn is an opportunity to have fun learning computer programming in a relaxed and interactive environment. I look forward to teaching you HTML, CSS, and JavaScript language while also teaching you how to build your own personal website! The theme I will be teaching you for the web design portion of the class will be geared toward E-commerce where you will learn how to place PayPal buttons and build items to sell on your webpage. In addition to learning web design, I will also be doing a lesson on mobile app design. Brunch appetizers, wine, mimosas, and light refreshments will be provided. I look forward to seeing everyone for a fun afternoon of coding, learning, brunching, and sipping.
Braun marks its centenary with Good Design Masterclass by Ilse Crawford

Dezeen has teamed up with Braun to present a three-episode masterclass series with British designer Ilse Crawford, which aims to mark 100 years of the German design brand by inspiring "good design for a better future". Called Good Design Masterclass, Braun produced the online series to showcase the three core...
Designing Conversions: How design leads to effective engagement 🎨

Graphic designers often describe the principles of design as rooted in aesthetic: unity, balance, hierarchy, contrast, scale, repetition, space. That said, these principles can be helpful guidelines or checklists for building effective landing pages, apps, and even campaigns. Unity of messages across all platforms is key, as is the balance of text with images, the contrast of your call-to-action to information, and the scale of various elements on a page. Your CTA should be obvious and engaging, without detracting from the educational material available to supporters who want to join your campaign. Repetition and space can often compete, and balancing the two can be an art form in itself.
The design of institutions & the design of the mind

What is the public sphere and how should it be organised? The question is ancient but it has been given new life and urgency by the internet and, in particular, the rise of social media, which (supposedly) provides everybody with a potential public platform unhindered by traditional, ‘elite’ gatekeepers. Yet, according to a recent paper by Kai Speikermann, Professor of Political Science at the London School of Economics, the opposite may be true. That is, social media in its present form might actually undermine the functions of the public sphere. “A well-working public sphere allows citizens to learn that there are genuine disagreements among citizens that are held in good faith. Social media makes it harder to gain this insight, opening the door for populist ideology” (2020, p.50, italics added). If Speikermann is right about this, it might help to explain the widespread feeling that polarisation is growing despite the supposed openness and freedom of expression provided by digital technology.
Haust Design, Melding design and craftmanship

Although born and raised in Massachusetts, Nate Haust moved west to pursue snowboarding and found that the mountains and Lake Tahoe provided him with the inspiration to launch Haust Design. Haust moved to Truckee three years ago for a change of scenery: “I’ve always had an attraction for living in California and I was ready for a change. With snowboarding, this was the perfect place.”
Design Specialist

We’re Allen Tate, home of the Carolinas’ leading real estate company. We exist to help our clients with every facet of homeownership— from buying and selling to mortgage and insurance and even relocation. About you:. You’re a graphic designer with experience in both print and electronic media. You have the...
40+ Creative Logo Design Inspiration #93

Beautifully designed logo design and logo concepts for your inspiration. Here is the collection of Logos from Dribble’s best logo designers. This is the 89th roundup of logos, featuring unique modern design logo templates created by professional graphic designers. In this Business Logo Design collection you can feel how important is sketching and story-boarding. As a designer, I know how important is Logo for any business or brand. A great logo is an essential part of an effective branding system. I learn lot of things in process of logo design, including initial client meetings and requirements, research and design exploration, building and pitching your best ideas, and delivering a logo that reflects your client’s unique brand and style.
How to Design a Room Like an Interior Designer?

Have you ever wondered to yourself, "Why can't my house look like that?" after seeing a photo of a flawlessly decorated room on the internet? Unfortunately, creating that Pinterest-perfect space wasn't simple. It cost time, money, and maybe the services of an interior designer. Interior designers make it appear like...
Participatory Design: bringing users to the design process

Participatory design is an excellent strategy to implement in usability research. It considers the users' and stakeholders' participation throughout the design process and can result in great benefits, which contribute to the success of a product. This article starts by defining what participatory design is and further explains this approach's...
Urban Design & Architecture Design Awards 2022

APR Magazine is pleased to invite architects, students, engineers, designers, and artists from around the globe to take part in the 4th Edition of the Urban Design & Architecture Design Awards in 2022. Established in 2016, the UDAD 2022 Award is one of the world’s most prestigious awards for high-rise architecture. It recognizes outstanding ideas that redefine Architecture design through the implementation of novel technologies, materials, programs, aesthetics, and spatial organizations along with studies on globalization, flexibility, adaptability, and the digital revolution. It is a forum that examines the relationship between the Architecture and the natural world, the Architecture and the community, and the Architects and the city.
Fantastic Vector Illustrations by Adobe Stock Contributor Koyash07

Available for download as individual sets on Adobe Stock, these fantastic vector illustrations are some of the best we’ve seen in a long time!. Created by graphic designer, illustrator, and Adobe Stock contributor @Koyash07, this amazing collection of vector illustrations is simply outstanding. Inspired by vintage, sci-fi, or psychedelic designs, the illustrations are based on various topics. They include fully editable poster templates as well as colorful backgrounds and patterns. You can use them for plenty of projects ranging from retro to futuristic designs.
A to Z of Affinity Designer: Tips, Tricks, and Hacks!

I’m going to come right out and say it: Affinity Designer is the best overall graphics application package on the market right now. In this A to Z of Affinity Designer, I'm going to back up that statement by showing you 26 of its standout features, unique strengths, useful tools, and tips & tricks.