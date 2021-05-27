JoJo Says ‘Masked Singer' Helped Get Her ‘Mojo Back' After Developing Severe Stage Fright

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleJoJo is realizing there's no such thing as too little, too late when it comes to figuring out what's important in life. The 30-year-old "Too Little Too Late" vocalist was revealed as "The Masked Singer's" season 5 runner-up in the finale that aired on Wednesday. During an exclusive interview with E! News, the personality behind the Black Swan explained how doing the show actually helped her get back to feeling more like herself.

