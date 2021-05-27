Senior field inspired by Mickelson's PGA win

Professional golfer Phil Mickelson has been named the Hickok Belt® Award winner for May 2021. Voting was conducted by a select panel of members of the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). The voters selected Phil Mickelson for his winning performance in the May 23, 2021 PGA Championship at the Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina. Capturing his sixth major, at the age of 50, he became the tenth player to win a major title in three decades, finishing at 6- under 282, besting the field by two strokes. He is the oldest play in the history of professional golf to win a major. This major golf tournament was Phil Mickelson’s 44th official career win on the PGA Tour. Phil Mickelson’s incredible sixth career victory is one for the record books and for the ages.