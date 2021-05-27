JoJo Says ‘Masked Singer' Helped Get Her ‘Mojo Back' After Developing Severe Stage Fright

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost had the chance to be in the same city while she was filming Black Widow, as Jost was filming Tom and Jerry at the same time. That's a rarity in the movie business, but if you think Jost was getting spoilers on what was happening next in the MCU all throughout, you would be mistaken, and it was Jost who didn't want them. In a new interview with People, Johansson revealed that Jost avoids spoilers whenever he can, and he wouldn't even rehearse lines with Johansson during filming if it was going to reveal spoilers about the movie, and he would frequently check in about them.