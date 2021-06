Throughout your life, your focus should always be on God. Has God been a major part of your life recently? Your focus should always stay on God, but sometimes this is easier said then done. Focus can easily shift to Covid-19, election news, gas shortage, etc. Never forget that life will always consist of ‘breaking news’. It’s your job to keep God at the center of it all. God is your Provider, Way Maker, Miracle Worker, Healer plus so much more. God is whatever you need Him to be at that moment. Keep your eyes on God. Let Him be your focus.