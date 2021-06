New Beginnings hosting Coffee and Donut Drive-Thru on Wednesday. In celebration of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, New Beginnings will host a Coffee and Donut Drive-Thru from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19, in the parking lot of the Metropolis Community Center, 900 W. 10th St. Those 65 and over are invited to grab free coffee and a donut and learn about Massac Memorial’s New Beginnings program. For more information, call 618-524-7370, ext. 2171.