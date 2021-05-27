Cancel
Apparel

Comfortable Lounge Dresses

By Kalina Nedelcheva
TrendHunter.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we embark on the summertime and many of us are still working from home, a comfortable lounge dress is a must. Luckily, Hernest Project— a Quebec-based sleep and loungewear brand that seeks to reimagine what we traditionally understand from 'stylish comfies'—has got us covered with its Frankie Lounge Dress.

