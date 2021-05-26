newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

'Blood on their hands' - Bereaved families react to Cummings over Covid

By Donna-Louise Bishop
lowestoftjournal.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorfolk families that lost loved ones to Covid have reacted to claims by Dominic Cummings that "tens of thousands" of people died unnecessarily. At a Commons select committee hearing, Boris Johnson’s former chief advisor also labelled health secretary Matt Hancock a "liar" and said the PM was unfit for the job.

www.lowestoftjournal.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Uk#Commons#Kent#Dersingham#King#Mr Cummings Allegations#Mother#Mr Johnson#Mr Blackwell#Norfolk Families#Mrs English#Blame#Hearing#Goodbye
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Dominic Cummings shares call to delay lockdown easing over Covid variant ‘surge’

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings has shared calls from scientists for the government to delay lockdown easing over the “surge” in Covid cases linked to the Indian variant.The ex-Downing Street strategist used social media to point to the warnings from independent experts that lifting curbs now risked a third wave taking hold in the UK.Prof Christina Pagel, a member of the Independent Sage group, said the alarming rate at which the variant was spreading should delay the next stage of lockdown easing on 17 May.Mr Cummings shared a separate message from an expert saying the “precautionary principle”...
Public Healthinews.co.uk

No 10 mounts rearguard action against Cummings over ‘herd immunity’ row

Downing Street are mounting a rearguard action against Dominic Cummings as he prepares to attack the Government over its “herd immunity” plans on live TV. No 10 believes it can blow apart the former adviser’s central line of attack with emails from chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, dated March 2020, which it says proves there was no overt strategy for herd immunity.
Public Healthinews.co.uk

All the questions Dominic Cummings will face when he is grilled by MPs over Covid-19

When Dominic Cummings appears in front of a committee of MPs on Wednesday morning, he has promised to reveal all on how the UK’s Covid-19 catastrophe truly unfolded. He claims to have key documents which shed light on how the major decisions were made – and has taken to Twitter in recent weeks to launch increasingly angry attacks on the Government’s policy and track record.
Public HealthBBC

PMQs: Blackford and Johnson on Cummings' Covid criticism

The prime minister’s mistakes over Covid “cost many thousands of lives”, the SNP Westminster leader has told MPs. Ian Blackford asked when the PM’s former adviser Dominic Cummings was “willing to own up and apologise”, was it not time for Boris Johnson to do the same. Boris Johnson said he...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Johnson and Hancock reject Cummings' criticism

Boris Johnson has rejected claims by his former closest adviser Dominic Cummings that government mistakes led to thousands of extra Covid deaths. The PM said some of the "commentary" didn't "bear any relation to reality". And Health Secretary Matt Hancock - who was accused by Mr Cummings of lying about...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Cummings' Covid claims and holiday islands could go on green list

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. In an explosive, and lengthy, appearance before MPs, Dominic Cummings, the former chief aide to the prime minister, made a series of claims about the government's handling of the pandemic - including that his ex-boss was "unfit for the job". He claimed that thousands of people had died needlessly due to mistakes, Health Secretary Matt Hancock should have been sacked for lying multiple times, and that Boris Johnson had wanted Chris Whitty to inject him with the virus on TV. Mr Cummings also discussed the reasons behind his "infamous trip" to County Durham during the first lockdown - and said it was "complete nonsense" to say that a protective shield had been placed around care homes during the first lockdown.
Public Healthinews.co.uk

The Covid-19 questions Dominic Cummings needs to answer

At what point did No 10 recognise Covid-19 would pose a serious threat to the UK? What was the Prime Minister doing?. A central charge from Dominic Cummings was that the Government was too slow to react to the pandemic and failed to heed the warning signs from East Asia. Boris Johnson did not attend any of the first five Cobra meetings on the issue, with claims recently that he was too busy writing his book on Shakespeare to attend. Any light on these matters could cause embarrassment for the Prime Minister.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Friday briefing: End the pantomime, Covid bereaved urge PM

Top story: nurses join families in call for inquiry. Morning everyone. I’m Martin Farrer and these are the top stories this morning. The families of victims of Covid-19 have demanded that Boris Johnson ends the “political pantomime” around his handling of the pandemic and call an inquiry straight away. As the fallout continued over Dominic Cummings’ explosive testimony to MPs this week, the nurses’ union, a former head of the civil service and leading opposition politicians joined the clamour for an immediate inquiry. “This political pantomime continues to show a level of disrespect to our lost loved ones and brings us no closer to the answers we need for lives to be saved,” said Matt Fowler, co-founder of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice.
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Dominic Cummings accuses government of secrecy

Dominic Cummings has claimed that government "secrecy" in its handling of the Covid crisis "contributed greatly to the catastrophe". The prime minister's former adviser tweeted that its performance had been "part disaster, part non-existent". Mr Cummings, who will appear before a committee of MPs next week, also called for more...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Factchecked: Dominic Cummings’ evidence to MPs on Covid crisis

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings has been giving evidence to MPs about lessons from the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of his claims, checked against facts where possible and put into context where they are impossible to prove one way or the other. Claim: Downing...
Public Healthinvesting.com

Johnson Savaged Over U.K. Covid Failings by Ex-Aide Cummings

(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing an unprecedented challenge to his authority after the controversial strategist who masterminded his rise to power declared he is unfit to hold the job. During almost seven hours of testimony in Parliament, Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings catalogued the government’s...
U.K.The Guardian

Matt Hancock to face questions over Dominic Cummings allegations

The health secretary, Matt Hancock, will face MPs on Thursday over allegations made by the former senior No 10 aide Dominic Cummings to a select committee that Hancock lied to colleagues and performed “disastrously” during the Covid pandemic. In incendiary testimony on Wednesday, Cummings singled out Hancock, saying he should...
WorldThe Guardian

What the Cummings whiteboard reveals about the Covid response

Before his explosive evidence to MPs about lessons from the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings tweeted a photo of the whiteboard used to plan the government’s initial response, providing a bleak insight into the frenzied planning that was taking place on 13 March 2020.