Marcell Ozuna says he’ll miss 6 weeks with finger injury

By Field Level Media
 13 days ago

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna said on social media Wednesday that he will need six weeks to recover from an injury he sustained to his fingers in Tuesday night’s game. Ozuna, 30, dislocated his left ring and middle fingers when sliding into third base during the Braves’ win at the...

