Member Info for Ruga

New World Encyclopedia integrates facts with values. Written by certified experts. Boudica (also Boudicca, Boadicea, Buduica, Bonduca) (d. 60 - 61 C.E.) is a heroine of the Brythonic Celtic Iceni people of Norfolk in Eastern Roman Britain. Upon the death of her husband Prasutagus (ca. 60 C.E.), the Romans first annexed his kingdom and then brutally humiliated Boudica and her daughters, spurring her leadership. She led a major uprising of the Celtic tribes against the occupying forces of the Roman Empire. Boudica was ultimately defeated at the Battle of Watling Street by the heavily outnumbered forces of Roman provincial governor Gaius Suetonius Paulinus.