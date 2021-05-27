Obituary: Patricia Caron

LEWISTON – Patricia Caron, 74, of Lewiston, succumbed to the ravages of Covid-19 having become ill with the disease just four short weeks after being fully vaccinated on May 13, 2021. Her family was by her side. She was born August 4, 1946. Patricia faced many challenges and difficulties in earlier years and worked hard to overcome them. Having done so, she spent the last 25 years of her life living from her heart. Though she didn’t have much, she was grateful for what she had and always made the best of it. She also gave selflessly and generously what she could to help others; whether it be to her family, her friends, or a stranger. She inspired her children with her strength, courage, compassion and resilience.She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. They always knew she was there for them; to listen without judgment and offer comfort when needed. She had an amazing sense of humor and loved to get a good hoot going. She also enjoyed a good political debate, gardening, sewing, cooking for her family, and taking trips to the ocean and the mountains. She especially looked forward to her yearly trips with her daughter and granddaughter to Salem, Mass. in October for some witchy, Halloween fun. She had a huge heart for animals. She loved feeding the birds, squirrels and ducks, and she always had beloved pets by her side.She leaves behind her four children, whom she loved fiercely and unconditionally: her daughters, Donna Duval and Karen Letourneau and her sons, Raymond Lagueux Jr. and Patrick Caron Sr.; nine grandchildren, Matthew Saucier, Ryan Manson, Jeffrey Manson, Jessica Keneborus, Alexis Davis, Dylan Lagueux, Patrick Caron Jr., Preston Caron, and Evan Caron; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She also leaves behind some very dear friends to whom the family is eternally grateful for the friendship they provided Patricia, and especially her best friend Donna Roberts-Vela.Patricia lived with a passion that left an unforgettable mark on anyone who knew her. The family will be holding a private Celebration of Life.﻿