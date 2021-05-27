Cancel
Member Info for George273

Life Style Extra
 2021-05-27

If globalco were that interested in any Hemogenyx products, then surely they would have bought the 433m shares being offloaded and then owned 40% of the company for around £7m. Lets get a tr1 !! Lol. RE: Deluded if you think these trades are buys25 May 2021 15:30. Come on...

www.lse.co.uk
#Hemogenyx#Jhfh
EnvironmentLife Style Extra

Member Info for 46Gillingham

Sadly our BOD team don't understand PR and how to tell the world. Not one main article on global warming in the last 5 / 10 years has ever praised the merits that QFI has to offer. Clearly both Jason and Mike have had spare time over the last year, they need to get out of there comfort zone and call / introduce themselves to these journalist and explain the virtues of MSAR. This should be done now, today and everyday just for 30 minutes and the rewards quickly be seen.
CurrenciesLife Style Extra

Member Info for InsiderKnowledge

Trading crypto is kind of like going to the Redneck Rave. It’s crazy-fun for a while, but every now and then you get impaled by a log. After soaring 500% in 2020 and the first half of 2021, Bitcoin has collapsed 50% in two months. It recently suffered the dreaded Death Cross, which technical analysts consider a far worse omen than the Spider Eye, a signal I may or may not have just made up. Either way, it’s bad and suggests the coin could lose half its value again, because reasons. Nothing really makes sense with an asset jumpier than the Blue Holler Offroad Park after sundown.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Ibizamatrix1998

Hi Dizzy, I think AMC needed to conduct a third party analysis of the degree of slope where the pigeon was trapped. That might have meant the attempt to free the pigeon could have been less efficient. The final pigeon rescue plan and analysis has been forwarded, but extended, as was reported by a “competent person via RNS”.
EconomyLife Style Extra

Member Info for Hartlepoolbob

RE: After waiting nearly 6 million months for drilling to commence16 Jun 2021 22:24. We've just got home from the family restaurant... one of those magical evenings at hartlepool marina.. the youngest grandchild and my oldest and dearest aunt with us.. The light of love always shines through the darkness..
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for ElephantInvest

*The question marks after the 'Thanks' were meant to be thumbs ups. Anyway, look forward to sharing any info i find on GDR with you all. All the best with your holdings here and elsewhere. Cheers. RE: PALOH study/AIHL test gaining wordlwide visibility18 Jun 2021 16:43. Hi all, Have been...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Finderskeepers23

I think the results are a little overlooked by comparing to pre-pandemic, this has a strong balance sheet, if it wasn't for business rate reinbursement and the wages court case this would be a top 10 share. When everything else got battered last year this stock barely moved down, so this is a good defensive stock if history repeats...Also at 27% market share in a staple inflation linked sector I think £2.20-30p is cheap; think about how much people are paying for Tesla, Zoom, etc; groceries and convenience may be boring, but sales are predictable. Long term I see bookers being a driver, the business just needs a catalyst to bring a bit more excitement.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for IgnatusIgnoramus

Managed to pick up another 20,000 shares this afternoon at 55p but shown as a sell. I am optimistic about the Company and as Mr Buffett says " I like it when the price of a Company I am interested in falls because it means I can buy more shares ".
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for longshorttrade

Noix, i managed to watch about 10 mins before it locked me out and said the link didn't exist, can you remember AK's position on financing as i remember people on here stating that AK said our investors had deep pockets and we wouldn't need dilution was that stated ?
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for TheWetBandits

If it goes below 0.20 I am putting my wife's ISA allowance in this too mate. Impatient people will continue to drop out.17 Jun 2021 09:29. Unless you need the funds, nothing has changed. OEX is still a great opportunity. Impatient people will drop out and try buy back in cheaper and move on to the next AIM fad. Then it will bounce and you will get the usual noddy's like RichardJones commenting after GOI approval "ooo its going to 5p this week". It's funny - you don't hear from those fickle individuals on quieter days do you. What a world we live in. Good luck if you are a real investor and have got these discounted prices.
Life Style Extra

Member Info for Fazedout10001

I have been glued to this since August and cannot seem to stay away, looking at this board and pricing every hour of the day on occasions thinking wtf is going on, one day I will be able to sit back and relax skim a little along the way, pay off my mortgage and let the rest roll. Good luck everyone merry Xmas , stay safe....
Cell PhonesLife Style Extra

Member Info for iPhoneAimTrader

Of course it’s the shorters. Nothing to do with Mologic suing the government. The level of delusion is unbelievable. Naive in the extreme to believe the drop is by derampers. It’s to do with the fact the Mologic test failed at Porton Down and is not going to be used by the gov as a result. Along with the AVCT test also failing, the market is simply saying where is the revenue coming from to justify the huge MCAP.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells 220,394 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 220,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $17,188,528.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.14.
Stockstickerreport.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “. Separately, TheStreet raised Novanta from...
StocksWKRB News

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) to Strong Sell

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “. Panasonic stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday....
San Mateo, CAtechinvestornews.com

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora […]
Marketsmayfieldrecorder.com

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “
Financial Reportsmayfieldrecorder.com

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “
Miami Beach, FLThe Other McCain

Penthouse Suite, $2.8 Million

As many as 100 people may have died in the partial collapse of a condominium tower near Miami Beach, so this is probably not a good time for grim humor however (a) the building had been the subject of a recent study about it sinking, and (b) somebody recently paid $2.8 million for a penthouse suite in the building. Gonna guess the resale value of that unit might not be quite what it was before Thursday.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Primoris Services has raised its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Primoris Services has a payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.