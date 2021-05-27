Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Member Info for DusterMan

Life Style Extra
 2021-05-27

I'm in for the 10 bagger too. Kola is priority now, funding is not guaranteed however everyone will be trying there best...if the project happens then Huston we have lift off. Lots and lots of patience will be needed. RE: Any reason not to buy FRES27 May 2021 06:21. A...

www.lse.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Prices#Stocks#Member Info#Dusterman#Msci
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
EnvironmentLife Style Extra

Member Info for 46Gillingham

Sadly our BOD team don't understand PR and how to tell the world. Not one main article on global warming in the last 5 / 10 years has ever praised the merits that QFI has to offer. Clearly both Jason and Mike have had spare time over the last year, they need to get out of there comfort zone and call / introduce themselves to these journalist and explain the virtues of MSAR. This should be done now, today and everyday just for 30 minutes and the rewards quickly be seen.
CurrenciesLife Style Extra

Member Info for InsiderKnowledge

Trading crypto is kind of like going to the Redneck Rave. It’s crazy-fun for a while, but every now and then you get impaled by a log. After soaring 500% in 2020 and the first half of 2021, Bitcoin has collapsed 50% in two months. It recently suffered the dreaded Death Cross, which technical analysts consider a far worse omen than the Spider Eye, a signal I may or may not have just made up. Either way, it’s bad and suggests the coin could lose half its value again, because reasons. Nothing really makes sense with an asset jumpier than the Blue Holler Offroad Park after sundown.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Ibizamatrix1998

Hi Dizzy, I think AMC needed to conduct a third party analysis of the degree of slope where the pigeon was trapped. That might have meant the attempt to free the pigeon could have been less efficient. The final pigeon rescue plan and analysis has been forwarded, but extended, as was reported by a “competent person via RNS”.
EconomyLife Style Extra

Member Info for Hartlepoolbob

RE: After waiting nearly 6 million months for drilling to commence16 Jun 2021 22:24. We've just got home from the family restaurant... one of those magical evenings at hartlepool marina.. the youngest grandchild and my oldest and dearest aunt with us.. The light of love always shines through the darkness..
Energy IndustryLife Style Extra

Member Info for Oilcountry99

We have a $200M+ capex commitment for drilling that was agreed to when the agreement with Origin was executed. There was also a reasonable timeline to completion that was unfortunately given up on the last amendment in return fir increased spend. I get all the delays that have been out of their control but to move slow now is completely ridiculous. That’s why I strongly feel something is going to happen sooner than later. Nothing adds up right now and while it’s easy to call the respective parties incompetent, I don’t believe that’s a reflection of what’s truly going on. We will know soon enough.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Finderskeepers23

I think the results are a little overlooked by comparing to pre-pandemic, this has a strong balance sheet, if it wasn't for business rate reinbursement and the wages court case this would be a top 10 share. When everything else got battered last year this stock barely moved down, so this is a good defensive stock if history repeats...Also at 27% market share in a staple inflation linked sector I think £2.20-30p is cheap; think about how much people are paying for Tesla, Zoom, etc; groceries and convenience may be boring, but sales are predictable. Long term I see bookers being a driver, the business just needs a catalyst to bring a bit more excitement.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for ElephantInvest

*The question marks after the 'Thanks' were meant to be thumbs ups. Anyway, look forward to sharing any info i find on GDR with you all. All the best with your holdings here and elsewhere. Cheers. RE: PALOH study/AIHL test gaining wordlwide visibility18 Jun 2021 16:43. Hi all, Have been...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for IgnatusIgnoramus

Managed to pick up another 20,000 shares this afternoon at 55p but shown as a sell. I am optimistic about the Company and as Mr Buffett says " I like it when the price of a Company I am interested in falls because it means I can buy more shares ".
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for longshorttrade

Noix, i managed to watch about 10 mins before it locked me out and said the link didn't exist, can you remember AK's position on financing as i remember people on here stating that AK said our investors had deep pockets and we wouldn't need dilution was that stated ?
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for TheWetBandits

If it goes below 0.20 I am putting my wife's ISA allowance in this too mate. Impatient people will continue to drop out.17 Jun 2021 09:29. Unless you need the funds, nothing has changed. OEX is still a great opportunity. Impatient people will drop out and try buy back in cheaper and move on to the next AIM fad. Then it will bounce and you will get the usual noddy's like RichardJones commenting after GOI approval "ooo its going to 5p this week". It's funny - you don't hear from those fickle individuals on quieter days do you. What a world we live in. Good luck if you are a real investor and have got these discounted prices.
Cell PhonesLife Style Extra

Member Info for iPhoneAimTrader

Of course it’s the shorters. Nothing to do with Mologic suing the government. The level of delusion is unbelievable. Naive in the extreme to believe the drop is by derampers. It’s to do with the fact the Mologic test failed at Porton Down and is not going to be used by the gov as a result. Along with the AVCT test also failing, the market is simply saying where is the revenue coming from to justify the huge MCAP.
Technologygeekhack.org

Anyone have info about this board?

Hey guys, first post here. Hope this is in the right place. I was looking around online at various vintage keyboards as I want to start collecting them, and stumbled across this thing. Its a Pro Key 124, and with the 10-ish minutes I spent researching, I can't find a...
Internetsans.edu

IP Info: 142.44.219.224

IP Address (click for more detail): 142.44.219.224. Network: 142.44.128.0/17 (142.44.128.0-142.44.255.255) 142.45.0.0. Note: We update the data once an hour. To refresh the data, click here. Not all source IPs in our database are "attackers". There are a few common false positives. For example, hosts that participate in P2P networks, mail servers, load balancers and DNS servers are some of the most common issues. For details, click on the number of reports. Clicking on the number of reports may allow you to conclude if a report is a false positive or not. Scroll down for information from other data feeds.
Economywoodbridge.k12.nj.us

No Electric at IMS Contact Info

Due to electrical upgrades from June 21 until further notice, Iselin Middle School will not have electricity. If you need to get in touch with the office please email michelle.arduini@woodbridge.k12.nj.us or wendy.medina@woodbridge.k12.nj.us. When electricity is restored you will be notified.
Internetsans.edu

IP Info: 142.4.192.43

IP Address (click for more detail): 142.4.192.43. Network: 142.4.192.0/19 (142.4.192.0-142.4.223.255) 142.4.224.0. Note: We update the data once an hour. To refresh the data, click here. Not all source IPs in our database are "attackers". There are a few common false positives. For example, hosts that participate in P2P networks, mail servers, load balancers and DNS servers are some of the most common issues. For details, click on the number of reports. Clicking on the number of reports may allow you to conclude if a report is a false positive or not. Scroll down for information from other data feeds.
Internetsans.edu

IP Info: 74.91.115.45

IP Address (click for more detail): 74.91.115.45. Hostname: v-74-91-115-45.unman-vds.premium-chicago.nfoservers.com. Network: 74.91.115.0/24 (74.91.115.0-74.91.115.255) 74.91.116.0. Reports: 218. Targets: 16. Most Recent Report: 2021-06-18 Abuse POC Email: noc@nfoe.net. Note: We update the data once an hour. To refresh the data, click here. Not all source IPs in our database are "attackers". There are...
Internetsans.edu

IP Info: 47.34.135.45

IP Address (click for more detail): 47.34.135.45. Network: 47.34.128.0/18 (47.34.128.0-47.34.191.255) 47.34.192.0. Note: We update the data once an hour. To refresh the data, click here. Not all source IPs in our database are "attackers". There are a few common false positives. For example, hosts that participate in P2P networks, mail servers, load balancers and DNS servers are some of the most common issues. For details, click on the number of reports. Clicking on the number of reports may allow you to conclude if a report is a false positive or not. Scroll down for information from other data feeds.