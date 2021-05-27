Member Info for DusterMan

I think the results are a little overlooked by comparing to pre-pandemic, this has a strong balance sheet, if it wasn't for business rate reinbursement and the wages court case this would be a top 10 share. When everything else got battered last year this stock barely moved down, so this is a good defensive stock if history repeats...Also at 27% market share in a staple inflation linked sector I think £2.20-30p is cheap; think about how much people are paying for Tesla, Zoom, etc; groceries and convenience may be boring, but sales are predictable. Long term I see bookers being a driver, the business just needs a catalyst to bring a bit more excitement.