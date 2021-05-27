Member Info for DusterMan

We have a $200M+ capex commitment for drilling that was agreed to when the agreement with Origin was executed. There was also a reasonable timeline to completion that was unfortunately given up on the last amendment in return fir increased spend. I get all the delays that have been out of their control but to move slow now is completely ridiculous. That’s why I strongly feel something is going to happen sooner than later. Nothing adds up right now and while it’s easy to call the respective parties incompetent, I don’t believe that’s a reflection of what’s truly going on. We will know soon enough.