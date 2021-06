In the wake of a jury decision in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California today, five victims of the large-scale destruction of embryos and eggs at the Pacific Fertility Center in 2018 were awarded $14.975 million, including $14 million for emotional damages. Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane & Conway (Peiffer Wolf), which is handling the cases of more than 100 Pacific Fertility Center victims, welcomed the jury award and said it would pave the way for justice for many others.