County Commissioners denied on a split vote using a paid consultant for dealing with quarry operators here, but approved Amateur Radio Club use of county property. Commissioners led by Moser and County Judge Robert Kelly, discussed at some length having an official consulting agreement with Jill Shackleford of Austin for aggregate operations in Kerr County. Kelly said the court can’t do much about the noise and dust complaints and concerns about water quality with these quarries mining gravel near the river, but they can try to keep producers talking with affected residents.