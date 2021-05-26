newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

2022 Recruiting Profile: Ben Roberts, DT

By UW Dawg Pound
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Roberts (DT, 6’4” 290, East HS, UT) With a strong core on the DL and few opening spots, Coach Rip Rowan is in a comfortable recruiting position for his first recruiting cycle as the Huskies’ DL coach. The starting duo of Taki and Tuli look to be solid anchors in the middle for the next year or two, and 2019 recruits Tuitele and Bandes are anxiously waiting in the wings to live up to their hype, so there isn’t a pressing need to land instant impact-type of talent. However, as we all know, stocking the line is an annual necessity, and elite DL talent is what separates the contenders from the also-rans.

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Ut#Dl#Huskies#Dt#Elite Dl Talent#East Hs#Solid Anchors#Line#Instant Impact Type
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsrealdawghuskies.com

Why is Ben Roberts a Husky Lean? Here’s Why….

There's been a lot of discussion recently about the fact that Utah 2022 DL, Ben Roberts could be lea... You must be a Realdawg.com Subscriber to view our Premium Content. Sign up now and get the benefits of a Premium Subscription!
Sportsbluebombers.com

Draft Profile | Robbie Lowes

It’s an obvious question, even if Robbie Lowes has been asked and answered it a gazillion times over the last decade or so. And it goes like this: What in the world is the son of a lifelong hockey man doing playing football and not instead chasing his professional dreams in a pair of skates on a sheet of ice somewhere?
NFLBolts From The Blue

Chargers 2021 UDFA Profile: DT Jared Goldwire

Brandon Staley must believe the interior of the defensive line could use some more competition as the coaching staff brought in two nose tackles as part of their haul of undrafted free agents. We just talked about former Arkansas State tackle Forrest Merrill last week, so let’s take the time and get to know the other one, Jared Goldwire.
High SchoolPosted by
247Sports

2022 DT Ephraim Watkins Is an Anchor for Gonzaga Prep

2022 Spokane (Wash.) Gonzaga Prep DT Ephraim Watkins is a cornerstone piece for one of the top defenses in Washington. This past spring season, Gonzaga Prep allowed just 11.6 points per game, which was tied for the lowest in the GSL. The 6-foot-2, 265-pound Watkins played a huge role in that.
Florida State247Sports

Odell Haggins offers 2023 DT Keith Sampson

Florida State defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins offered New Bern (N.C.) sophomore defensive tackle Keith Sampson on Wednesday. The 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive tackle in the 2023 class has 15 offers. FSU joins Alabama, Duke, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio State, Texas A&M and more. He recently shared that he has...
EntertainmentPosted by
WHYY

Preview: Profile

The stars of Profile talk with Patrick Stoner about the unique approach of making a film as if all you see is on the internet.
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

BREAKING: Panthers Sign DT Caraun Reid

Monday evening, the Carolina Panthers announced that they have signed veteran defensive tackle Caraun Reid. Reid was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the 5th round of the 2014 NFL Draft and totaled 31 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five QB hits, and two sacks during his two seasons with the team. Since, Reid has spent time with the Chargers, Cowboys, Cardinals, Jaguars, Colts, and Washington.
College Sportsrowingnews.com

Recruiting for Youngsters

College recruiting formally begins June 15 following sophomore year, when college coaches can contact prospects. Before this, coaches can observe and track prospects but cannot communicate (beyond sending their recruiting questionnaire) or meet (except at their institutional summer camp). Young athletes, however, can still do much before this date to make themselves knowledgeable and attractive prospects.
Georgia StateScarlet Nation

Aaron Bryant, 2022 DT, updates recruitment ahead of Georgia visit

Aaron Bryant, a highly coveted defensive tackle from Southaven, Mississippi, is all set for his official visit to the University of Georgia on the weekend of June 4 - 6. In a recent conversation with UGASports, the 6-foot-4 former offensive tackle-turned-interior-defensive-lineman expressed his excitement about making a trip to the Classic City. Bryant's anticipation of the visit to UGA has a lot to do with the recruiting style of Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott, who Bryant has been in contact with "a lot," as well as that of defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.
NFLclevelandbrowns.com

Browns sign DT Tommy Togiai

The Cleveland Browns have signed fourth-round pick DT Tommy Togiai. He is the fifth of the club's eight 2021 draft picks to sign. 4th round (No. 132 overall) Played in 33 contests, starting seven at Ohio State (2018-20)…Amassed 49 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble for the Buckeyes' program…Played in seven of team's eight games in 2020…Named second-team All-Big Ten Conference in 2020 by both the coaches and the media…Played in all 14 games in 2019 and concluded with 16 tackles…Was one of 18 true freshmen who saw playing time in 2018 for the Big Ten and Rose Bowl champion Buckeyes…Native of Pocatello, Idaho.
Michigan Statechatsports.com

Michigan Monday: Phil and Adding a DT

If you've read this blog for years, you know I'm a golf fan and sometimes go off the board. Phil Mickelson who has always been a great golfer but was unlucky enough to be in his prime when Tiger Woods was young and just housing everyone. As Tiger's life continues to twist and turns like a daytime soap opera, Phil's game started to leave him. His mindset was he wanted to play on the regular tour but his game was more ready for the Champions Tour. He was the guy that could shoot a 67 or a 77, you never really know.
NFLwesb.com

Bills Sign DT Treyvon Hester

The Buffalo Bills announced this morning they have signed defensive tackle Treyvon Hester to a one-year contract. Hester, originally a seventh round draft choice of the Oakland Raiders out of Toledo in 2017, has played in 41 regular season games for three different teams, including the Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Football Team. He was also a member of the Green Bay Packers and Eagles practice squads last year. Hester has compiled 40 total tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks over his four-year NFL career.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Counting Down The Irish – DT-Gabe Rubio

In many respects, Gabriel "Gabe" Rubio entered Notre Dame this spring as one of the most underrated of the 14 early-enrollees in the Class of 2021. An early commitment to the Irish, Rubio arrived under the radar for a player ranked No. 116 compositely by 247Sports. The four-star prospect from Saint Peters, Mo. committed to Notre Dame on June 15, 2019 over other top offers that included Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.
Sportsbitchute.com

Ben Degros

Yup!!!! We finally have decks and a whole lot more coming. Check out canadaskateshop.com for more details. Here are the chapters if you're interested in a specific size. Same same but different. I review the upgraded Vans Halfcabs. 00:00 Intro. 05:47 Skating. 08:39 Review. Nate's Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX6Z_KzqWxXi-EGVP79Qb8g. Adriano's Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=opbAtHKy3_8.
NFL247Sports

Roster Countdown: 93 Latham; 92 Eboigbe; 90 Wynn

Counting down the 2021 Alabama football roster three players at a time. Up next: defensive linemen Jah-Marien Latham, Justin Eboigbe and Stephon Wynn. 2020 season: Worked predominantly with the scout team defense at end. Saw action in one game (Mississippi State) but didn't record a tackle. What he brings to...