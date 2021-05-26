2022 Recruiting Profile: Ben Roberts, DT

If you've read this blog for years, you know I'm a golf fan and sometimes go off the board. Phil Mickelson who has always been a great golfer but was unlucky enough to be in his prime when Tiger Woods was young and just housing everyone. As Tiger's life continues to twist and turns like a daytime soap opera, Phil's game started to leave him. His mindset was he wanted to play on the regular tour but his game was more ready for the Champions Tour. He was the guy that could shoot a 67 or a 77, you never really know.