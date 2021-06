Jazz led by 20 in the first half and run past Grizzlies 141-129 on Wednesday night. Donovan Mitchell led the way for the Jazz with 25 points, while Rudy Gobert contributed 21 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added 20 points and 15 assists in the victory. While failing to take the home-court advantages, Ja Morant tallied 47 points and Dillon Brooks made 23 points for the Grizzlies. After this game, the Grizzlies (3-1) ranked #2 in the Western Conference with 0.0 games back to the top, while the Jazz (1-1) is behind the Grizzlies by another 1.0 games back and ranked #4 in the same conference.