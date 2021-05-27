Cancel
Janesville, WI

Garcia-Serna keeps up his winning ways for Parker boys tennis

By Gazette staff
Posted by 
The Janesville Gazette
The Janesville Gazette
 23 days ago

Mario Garcia-Serna continues to leave his mark on Big Eight Conference boys tennis.

The Janesville Parker senior foreign-exchange student improved to 7-1 with a three-set win Wednesday at No. 1 singles.

Madison La Follette won the dual meet 6-1.

Garcia-Serna won 3-6, 6-3, 10-4 at over Tyger Yang.

“Tonight, Mario faced one of his toughest opponents of the year,” Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann said. “Tyger was a state qualifier two years ago where he won a few rounds at the state tournament. Tyger has incredible poise and is a great player. Mario played as well as I’ve seen him play all year.

“I am continually impressed with Mario’s demeanor on the court. He plays with the positive emotion that you hope for from all of your players.”

Parker hosts Middleton today.

LA FOLLETTE 6, PARKER 1Singles—Mario Garcia-Serna (P) def. Tyger Yang 3-6, 6-3, 10-4; Parker Olsen (L) def. Tanner Thayer 6-0, 6-0; Nick Turk (L) def. Drake Egger 6-0, 6-0; Charlie Haight (L) def. Andrew Nickols 6-0, 6-0

Doubles—Gabe Dengler-Glenn Conway (L) def. Cayden Erickson-Ryan Cleaver 6-3, 6-2; Lee Feldhausen-Colton Wilhite (L) def. Hunter Woodworth-Jeremy Schoville 6-0, 6-4; Ryan Leikness-Kyle France (L) def. Aaron Miguel-Tommaso Pizzi 6-2, 6-1

The Janesville Gazette

The Janesville Gazette

Janesville, WI
