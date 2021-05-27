Cancel
Janesville, WI

Craig and Parker baseball to play doubleheader Saturday

By Gazette staff
The Janesville Gazette
With rain in the forecast, Thursday’s Big Eight Conference baseball game between Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker at Riverside Park has been postponed.

The two city schools will play a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. this Saturday.

In Tuesday’s first game this season between the teams, Craig led 6-0 in the top of the second inning before play was stopped due to rain. Tuesday’s game will resume where it was suspended at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The doubleheader will be played at Riverside Park.

